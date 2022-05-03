Let's compare the features of two popular website monitoring tools, Pingdom and Amazon CloudWatch, to determine what makes each one unique and what you should consider before adopting each tool.

Organizations spend thousands of dollars yearly on website monitoring services that help maintain uninterrupted website access, reduce downtime, optimize performance and improve general web functionality. There are multiple website monitoring tools out there in the market, making it more difficult for users to pick a tool that fits their demands. We compare two popular website monitoring tools: Pingdom and Amazon CloudWatch.

SEE: Hiring kit: Back-end Developer (TechRepublic Premium)

What is Pingdom?

Pingdom is a monitoring and speed test solution for websites, servers and applications. Apart from monitoring uptime and speed, Pingdom is also used to check load performance and user experience. With Pingdom, you can easily determine how your website load time affects user experience and search engine ranking.

What is Amazon CloudWatch?

Amazon CloudWatch is a web tool that facilitates the monitoring of your sites, application API and web workflows. It provides an in-depth report on key metrics and events using automated dashboards. With Amazon CloudWatch, DevOps engineers receive a general yet in-depth visibility of website and server availability and performance.

Pingdom vs. Amazon CloudWatch: Feature comparison

Feature Pingdom Amazon CloudWatch Uptime monitoring Yes Yes Page speed monitoring Yes Yes Transaction monitoring Yes No Server monitoring Yes Yes Visitor insights Yes Yes Kubernetes cluster information No Yes Email, twitter and text alert Yes No

Head-to-head comparison: Pingdom vs. Amazon CloudWatch

Website performance monitoring

Pingdom keeps website performance monitoring fast and simple. It offers a more reliable solution when dealing with non-cloud systems or local hosting than the Amazon CloudWatch tool. This feature makes the tool more suitable for enterprises that are not fully cloud-based and need quick uptime and downtime checks for their websites.

Amazon CloudWatch is better suited for cloud-based services for businesses, including servers and analytics tools that can be used to improve website performance.

Operational range

With Amazon CloudWatch, you gain system-wide visibility into resource utilization, application performance and operational health. In addition, you can automatically retrieve your monitoring data, view graphs and set alarms to help you troubleshoot, spot trends and take automated action based on the state of your cloud environment.

Pingdom focuses more on uptime and performance monitoring.

Ease of use

Pingdom is a very user-friendly tool with a straightforward interface. It provides detailed instructions on how to use its features, making it ideal for both beginners and more advanced users.

On the other hand, Amazon CloudWatch requires significant technical expertise to get started. However, many online and in-person training courses can help you learn how to use the different tools effectively.

Ease of setup

While Pingdom might be an easier tool to use, it’s not easy to set up. There are many technicalities involved, which could get overwhelming for new users. By contrast, Amazon CloudWatch is easy to begin using. The CloudWatch setup comes with a straightforward guide that can prepare even a newbie DevOp engineer.

Customization

Amazon CloudWatch provides a reasonable amount of customization: You may send and store custom app metrics and system and application log files to understand how your apps and systems work. Pingdom does not offer this flexibility in customization. Almost every feature is pre-made for users to see on the dashboard, making task execution quicker.

Third-party integration

Unlike Amazon CloudWatch, which is designed for AWS resources, Pingdom metrics can easily be integrated into other third-party solutions such as WordPress, making the functions handy without logging into your Pingdom account.

Choosing between Pingdom and Amazon CloudWatch

Ultimately, the choice between Pingdom and Amazon CloudWatch will depend on your particular needs and preferences as a business owner. Pingdom may be more suitable for small businesses that are just starting out or need simpler monitoring solutions like simple uptime checks. Meanwhile, larger cloud-based enterprises with more complex needs may find greater benefits in using Amazon CloudWatch for its advanced features and scalability.