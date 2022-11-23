The TinyTabs application helps to make multitasking easier by grouping your tabs so you can be more productive.

Every web browser allows you to open multiple tabs instead of creating endless new windows, but wouldn’t it be useful to have the same functionality on your desktop? With TidyTabs, you can. This powerful window manager app lets you organize all your open windows in Chrome-style tabs, making multitasking a whole lot smoother. The full Professional version is normally priced at $29, but you can currently pick up a lifetime license for only $21.99 over at TechRepublic Academy.

If you have ever tried to get things done with a hundred windows open, you know how frustrating it can be. Now imagine every single person in your company going through the same struggle on a daily basis. TidyTabs provides an instant upgrade for this problem on any Windows machine. Instead of constantly flicking between windows, you can simply turn them into tabs and select the one you need using simple keyboard shortcuts.

To create a tab, you simply hover over the left corner of any window. TidyTabs will then group together every window from that app within the same tab. It works with all software, unless you specifically disable a particular app.

You also have full control over how the tabs are displayed. That includes positioning, color and layouts. You can save your favorite setups for easy access, and even configure the app to open specific tabs on startup.

In spite of all this functionality, TidyTabs only takes small sips from your memory — the CPU load is virtually non-existent. As a result, you won’t lose any performance in exchange for a major productivity boost.

