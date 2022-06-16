The Ultimate Project & Quality Management Certification Training Bundle will teach you how to deliver projects on time and under budget.

Companies are always looking for ways to operate more efficiently. That means improving in-house technology as well as investing in talent that knows how to effectively manage projects and quality. In the U.S., project managers can make well into six figures because they’re such important problem-solvers for businesses.

Whether you’re looking to increase your skills to help grow your own business or you want to raise your earning potential, The Ultimate Project & Quality Management Certification Training Bundle is a great resource.

This bundle comprises 10 courses from iCollege, one of the most trusted marketplaces in online learning since 2003. The international company has provided training to customers in more than 120 countries around the world. Plus, they’ve been trusted to provide educational resources to Silicon Valley startups as well as companies in the Fortune 500.

This bundle focuses specifically on certification exams that will help you earn in-demand certifications, which will make you more competitive in the project management marketplace. You’ll delve into:

CompTIA Project+ (PK0-004)

EXIN Certified Agile Scrum Foundation

EXIN Certified Agile Scrum Product Owner

EXIN Certified Agile Scrum Master

Lean Six Sigma: Yellow Belt, Green Belt

PMI Organizational Change Management

PMI Project Management Professional (PMP) — 7th Edition

Through this comprehensive learning plan, you’ll master several different project methodologies to understand how to effectively manage projects across a range of frameworks. Through it all, you’ll learn how to deliver projects on time and under budget without overexerting a company’s existing resources.

Learn some of today’s most in-demand skills. Right now, The Ultimate Project & Quality Management Certification Training Bundle is on sale for $59.

Prices and availability are subject to change.