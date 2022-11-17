After years of defaulting to Trello for kanban boards, Jack Wallen thinks he may have found his next go-to in ProofHub.

I’ve been using Trello for kanban boards for quite some time. One of the primary reasons for this is the interface is simple to use and highly customizable. Being of a curious nature, I’m always looking for new solutions to the same problem. That search led me to a service I’d never given much attention: ProofHub.

SEE: Hiring kit: Project manager (TechRepublic Premium)

ProofHub is an all-in-one project management tool that includes everything you need to keep projects moving forward. You’ll enjoy full control over both teams and projects to help you deliver on time. With ProofHub, there’s a very shallow learning curve, so anyone can get up to speed with the platform very quickly. There’s also no per-user fee, only fixed-price plans.

The ProofHub feature set includes:

Workflows

Kanban boards

Project categories

Project statuses

Forms

Custom roles

Bulk allocation

Apps and integrations

Table views

Gantt charts

Calendars

Notes

Files

Timelines

Discussions

But, what is it about ProofHub that makes me think it’s my next kanban board solution? Let me explain.

ProofHub onboarding made simple

One of the first things you’ll notice about ProofHub is how well-designed the onboarding process is. When you first sign up for your account, ProofHub holds your hand through the initial setup of your project (Figure A).

Figure A

During the onboarding process, you’ll work your way through configuring the service for either a team or organization, creating your first project, adding your first tasks to the project, defining the workflow stages for your tasks (Figure B), viewing the different layouts available to your account, and adding team members.

Figure B

Even after you get done with that onboarding process, ProofHub will highlight the different sections of the view, so you are immediately familiar with how to interact with the user interface (Figure C).

Figure C

But, what else makes ProofHub worthy of your consideration?

Kanban and Gantt made simple

Once you’ve completed the onboarding process, you will already have a full-blown kanban board ready to serve. It’ll include your workflow and the first tasks you added (Figure D).

Figure D

With ProofHub, kanban boards work exactly as expected, with easy-to-add tasks, drag and drop between workflows, and all of the features you’d expect from such a tool. One feature I really like about ProofHub’s kanban boards is the Task History tab found within cards (Figure E). This feature keeps you abreast of every change to a card that has been made and by what user.

Figure E

The thing about ProofHub is that it goes out of its way to make everything easy. You might have team members who don’t quite understand how project management works, but the second they hop on board ProofHub, they’ll find themselves perfectly capable of doing everything needed without having to make too much of an effort to overcome any sort of learning curve. It is that simple.

One telling thing about ProofHub is that it even makes Gantt charts easy to understand. Gantt charts can quickly become overwhelming, so when a service can present them in such a way that anyone can start using them, regardless of experience, that’s something special. And ProofHub does this to perfection. Even those team members who’ve never heard the term Gantt shouldn’t have any problems getting up to speed with the feature.

ProofHub is an affordable and accessible project management tool

If you’re looking for a project management service, you cannot go wrong with ProofHub. It offers all of the features you need without any of the complexity. And, if you’re curious, ProofHub offers flat pricing starting at $89 per month for the Ultimate package and $45 per month for the Essential package. Check out the pricing and feature matrix, and start your free trial today.

Subscribe to TechRepublic’s How To Make Tech Work on YouTube for all the latest tech advice for business pros from Jack Wallen.