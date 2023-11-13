Looking for the best proposal management software? Check out our comprehensive list of top-rated software options, with features, pros, cons, and pricing.

Navigating the complexities of proposal management can be a stressful task for businesses of all sizes. Proposal management software streamlines this process, offering tools to create, send, track and manage proposals efficiently. In a market brimming with diverse options, selecting the right software can significantly impact your team’s efficiency, accessibility, collaboration and client engagement.

Here are the top 8 proposal management software of 2023, providing you with a detailed comparison to help you make an informed choice.

Top proposal management software: Comparison table

Before we dive into the specifics of each software, let’s see how they stack up against each other based on key features and pricing. Remember, no single tool is a one-size-fits-all solution; each has its unique strengths and limitations.

Software E-Signature Integration Custom branding CRM integration Interactive quoting Starting price Free trial Honeybook Yes Yes Limited No $8/month 7 days PandaDoc Yes Yes Yes Yes $19/user/month 14 days DocuSign Yes Limited Yes Limited Contact for quote 30 days Better Proposals No Yes Yes No $13/user/month 14 days Proposify Yes Yes Yes Yes $49/user/month 14 days Qwilr Yes Yes Limited Yes $35/user/month 14 days Loopio Limited Yes Yes No Contact for quote Contact for length Jotform Yes Limited No No $34/month Free forever included

Honeybook: Best for small businesses and freelancers Honeybook is more than just proposal management software; it’s a holistic client management platform that’s particularly well-suited for small businesses and freelancers with centralized features that enable its users to run their businesses in one place. Its intuitive design and comprehensive set of features make managing proposals, contracts and client communications a breeze. Pricing In addition to a 7-day free trial, it has three paid plans: the Starter plan, which costs $8 per month: the Essentials plan, which costs $16 a month and the Premium plan which costs $33 per month. These are the prices if you choose to be billed annually, and are 50% off. Features Professional online contacts ( Figure A ) to create, customize and virtually sign contracts.

) to create, customize and virtually sign contracts. Online payments using hassle-free click-to-pay features.

Automated workflows to streamline your business processes and save time. Pros User-friendly interface, making it accessible even for those with limited technical expertise.

Ability for users to manage all aspects of client interaction in one place.

A supportive community of users and a responsive customer support team. Cons May have limited feature sets for larger businesses or those with rather complex.

Is currently unavailable beyond the USA and Canada. Integrations Honeybook offers integrations including QuickBooks, Gmail, Calendly, Facebook and Zapier. Why we chose Honeybook Honeybook’s all-encompassing approach to client management, combined with its user-friendly interface, makes it a compelling choice for businesses looking for an end-to-end business management solution. It combines invoice, contract and payment features in its proposal software to ensure small businesses interact with their clients seamlessly. For more information, read our full Honeybook review. Explore Honeybook

PandaDoc: Best for versatility and integration PandaDoc is a proposal management software tool that enhances the creating, sending, tracking and managing of professional proposals and other business documents. It’s a versatile tool with comprehensive integration capabilities that serves businesses of varying sizes and simplifies the creation, management and tracking of proposals. Pricing PandaDoc has three paid plans, the Essentials, Business and Enterprise plans. While the Enterprise plan requires you to contact PandaDoc for a quote, the Essentials and Business plans cost $19 and $49 per seat per month respectively, when billed annually. Features Drag-and-drop ( Figure B ) document editor to seamlessly build proposals.

) document editor to seamlessly build proposals. Content library for saving formats, text blocks, layouts and more.

Real-time notifications for when and how a recipient interacts with a proposal. Pros Highly flexible and customizable.

In-depth tracking and analytics features.

Multi-language support and a wide range of integrations. Cons PandaDoc’s advanced features may introduce a learning curve.

Higher base price, which may price out small teams. Integrations The tool offers a wide range of integrations, the most popular being Pipedrive, Stripe, PayPal, Zoho, HubSpot and Square. Why we chose PandaDoc PandaDoc’s adaptability and rich feature set make it worth considering for businesses seeking a scalable and integrable proposal management solution. Its drag-and-drop document editor in particular stands out as it makes creating proposals user-friendly. Explore PandaDoc

DocuSign: Best for secure and compliant proposal management DocuSign is renowned for its robust e-signature solution, but it also offers a comprehensive proposal management system. With solutions across use cases like legal, HR, procurement and sales, it offers two contract management products and a couple of electronic signature products that strengthen compliance and uncover answers to key business operations faster. Pricing Its contract lifecycle management software and enterprise plans require prospective clients to contact DocuSign for a quote. Features Secure e-signature ( Figure C ) technology ensures that proposals are signed legally and securely.

) technology ensures that proposals are signed legally and securely. Advanced security features protect sensitive proposal information.

AI and analytics lower risk, save time and uncover opportunities. Pros DocuSign is known for its strong security and compliance measures.

The platform’s ease of use makes proposal management efficient.

The software includes 400+ integrations with other business tools. Cons Focus on risk, security and compliance might make it less flexible for some users.

CLM software pricing isn’t publicly listed. Integrations DocuSign integrates with 400+ products including Stripe, Oracle, Zoom, Google and a variety of CRM systems, including Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics. Why we chose DocuSign DocuSign’s emphasis on security and compliance, combined with its powerful e-signature technology, already makes it a great choice. However, its simplicity is also as compelling a reason as any to choose it as it remains easy to use for the user and their contact. Explore DocuSign

Better Proposals: Best for simplicity and ease of use Better Proposals is a proposal management tool that stands out for its simplicity and user-friendly interface. Its simplicity is underpinned by drag-and-drop tools as well as pre-designed templates to make proposal management as friendly as possible. Businesses like agencies, SaaS teams, sales teams and freelancers will feel right at home with this focused and straightforward software for proposals. Pricing Billed annually, Better Proposals offers the Starter plan at $13, the Premium plan at $21 and the Enterprise plan at $42, all per user per month. Features Simple proposal editor allows for quick and easy proposal creation.

200+ templates ( Figure D ) that cater to different industries and proposal types.

) that cater to different industries and proposal types. Proposal tracking features which provide insights into how recipients interact with proposals. Pros Better Proposals is extremely easy to use, even for non technical users.

The platform offers a wide range of customizable templates.

Real-time tracking provides valuable insights into proposal engagement. Cons It may lack some advanced features found in more robust proposal management tools.

The simplicity of the tool might not meet the needs of larger businesses with complex proposals. Integrations While Better Proposals may not offer as extensive a range of integrations as some other tools, some of its integrations include Zapier, Stripe, PayPal, HubSpot, Pipedrive, Asana and Salesforce. Why we chose Better Proposals We chose Better Proposals for its user-friendly interface and straightforward proposal management capabilities. Its intuitive platform makes it a popular choice for small businesses or those new to proposal management looking for an easy-to-use solution with effective tracking capabilities. Explore Better Proposals

Proposify: Best for streamlined proposal workflows Proposify is a proposal management software designed to simplify and streamline the process of creating, sending and tracking proposals. It’s particularly well-suited for teams that require a collaborative approach to creating proposals, offering a range of tools that facilitate teamwork and efficiency. With its user-friendly interface and powerful features, Proposify aims to transform the often-tedious task of proposal writing into a more manageable and even enjoyable experience. Pricing Proposify offers two plans, Team and Business. The Team plan is billed at $49 per user per month, while the Business plan requires you to contact the company for pricing information. Features Intuitive document editor for creating visually appealing documents.

Collaboration features for teams to work together efficiently on proposals.

A variety of templates (Figure E) to instantly deliver engaging and comprehensive proposals. Pros Intuitive design tools for creating impressive documents without design expertise.

Expert-level customization and training services for maximizing the visual impact of sales documents.

Robust suite of design tools to craft high-quality proposals. Cons Inability to save custom templates for future use.

No undo function. Integrations Proposify integrates with a variety of CRM and sales tools, with notable ones including Salesforce, HubSpot, Stripe and QuickBooks. Why we chose Proposify Proposify was selected for its comprehensive set of features for creating high-quality proposals and streamlining proposal workflows. Its user-friendly design tools, coupled with expert customization services, make it an ideal choice for businesses aiming to enhance their proposal aesthetics and effectiveness. Explore Proposify

Qwilr: Best for interactive and engaging proposals Qwilr stands out in the sales proposal management software market with an innovative approach to creating proposals that, instead of making traditional documents, Qwilr enables users to create interactive, web-based proposal pages that can include multimedia elements and interactive pricing tables. This modern take on proposals not only enhances the visual appeal but also engages potential clients in a more dynamic way, setting the stage for a memorable first impression. Pricing Qwilr has two plans, Business and Enterprise.The Business plan costs $35 per user per month, while the enterprise plan costs $59 per user per month, both billed annually. Features Interactive ( Figure F ), web-based proposal page capabilities.

), web-based proposal page capabilities. Multimedia and interactive pricing table integration.

Customization with brand colors and fonts. Pros Interactive proposals provide a modern and engaging client experience.

Multimedia integration enhances proposal appeal and effectiveness.

Customization options ensure brand consistency and professionalism. Cons Web-page format may not suit all types of proposals.

Some users may prefer more traditional, multi-page proposal formats. Integrations Qwilr integrates with a range of productivity and CRM tools, including Slack, HubSpot, Zapier, Stripe, Pipedrive and Salesforce. Why we chose Qwilr We chose Qwilr its innovative approach to proposal creation, transforming traditional documents into interactive web pages. Its emphasis on a modern digital experience aligns with today’s sales strategies. Explore Qwilr

Loopio: Best for RFP automation Loopio is a robust proposal management platform that uses AI to automate the RFP (Request for Proposal) process. It’s suitable for organizations that regularly deal with complex RFPs and need to manage a large volume of content efficiently. Loopio’s platform is built around a central library where responses to common RFP questions are stored and easily accessible, making the proposal process faster and more consistent. Pricing Loopio offers four plans, Essential, Plus, Advanced and Enterprise. Each plan requires business owners to contact them for a quote. Features Structured content library for efficient proposal writing.

Built-in proposal automation software, like Magic ( Figure G ) which automates answers.

) which automates answers. Proactive outreach to customers before RFP requests. Pros Content library structure streamlines the proposal creation process.

Automation features save time on repetitive RFP questions.

Enables proactive customer engagement, offering a competitive edge. Cons Focus on RFP responses may not suit traditional sales processes.

Content library requires regular updates and management. Integrations Loopio’s key integrations include Salesforce, Slack, Microsoft Dynamics 365, Sharepoint, OneDrive, Google Drive and Okta, among others. Why we chose Loopio Loopio was chosen for its AI-driven tools that automate the RFP response process, making it a powerful option for sales teams. Its proactive outreach capabilities and structured content library provide a strategic advantage in the proposals landscape. Explore Loopio

Jotform: Best for customization and flexibility Jotform is a versatile online form builder that extends its capabilities to proposal management. Known for its high degree of customization and flexibility, Jotform allows users to create tailored proposal forms that can be embedded into websites or sent directly to clients. Its drag-and-drop interface makes it accessible to users of all skill levels and the platform’s adaptability makes it suitable for a wide range of industries and business sizes. Pricing Besides a free plan, Jotform offers four other plans: Bronze, Silver, Gold and Enterprise. The Bronze plan costs $34 per month, the Silver plan costs $39 per month, the Gold plan costs $99 per month and the Enterprise plan’s pricing isn’t listed. Features Drag-and-drop form builder for easy proposal form creation.

Extensive library of templates ( Figure H ) and widgets to enhance proposals.

) and widgets to enhance proposals. Advanced customization options for branding and unique proposal requirements. Pros High degree of customization caters to specific business needs.

User-friendly interface simplifies the proposal creation process.

Versatile platform suitable for various industries and business sizes. Cons Advanced features and integrations are limited to higher-tier plans.

Some users may prefer dedicated proposal management software with more focused features. Integrations Jotform offers 100+ integrations, with some of the most popular including Slack, PayPal, Google Sheets, Zoom, HubSpot, Mailchimp and Google Calendar. Why we chose Jotform We chose Jotform for its exceptional customization capabilities and vast free proposal creation resources. Jotform has a free online proposal creator that customizes PDF templates without any coding. Additionally, it’s the only tool on this list that offers a free plan with all the product features included. However, the free plan is limited to five forms. Explore Jotform

Key features of proposal management software

When selecting proposal management software, it’s crucial to consider the features that will most significantly impact your business’s proposal process. Here are some of the key features to look out for and why they matter:

E-signature integration

The ability to sign documents electronically streamlines the approval process, reducing turnaround times and eliminating the need for often frustrating and time-consuming physical paperwork. Organizations looking to expedite their deal-closing process treasure this feature. Teams that carry out interactions with their potential clients remotely will also have this as a non-negotiable feature.

Custom branding

It’s important for businesses to infuse their proposals with their unique identity. That’s what custom branding allows them to do by creating a professional and cohesive look. Any business that wants to leave a lasting impression on its clients will consider this feature essential.

CRM integration

Integrating proposal management software with a customer relationship management (CRM) system can significantly enhance efficiency. This integration allows for seamless data transfer, better tracking of client interactions and a more personalized approach to proposal creation.

Interactive quoting

Interactive quoting enables potential clients to adjust quantities, select different options and see pricing changes in real-time. This feature not only enhances the user experience but also empowers clients to make informed decisions.

Multi-language support

For businesses operating in a global marketplace, multi-language support is non-negotiable. It ensures that proposals can be created and understood by clients across different regions, breaking down language barriers and ultimately expanding market reach.

API access

API access gives the flexibility to integrate with other systems and customize the software based on your business needs. It’s particularly important for businesses that need custom workflows or want to connect with niche tools and platforms.

How do I choose the best legal proposal management software for my business?

To ensure you choose the correct proposal management software for your business, there are a number of considerations to guide you through the decision-making process. Firstly, you should assess your needs by considering the size of your team, the volume of proposals you handle and any unique challenges you face in the proposal process.

Then take into consideration your current workflow and how a proposal management tool can enhance it. Evaluate the features that are non-negotiable for your business. Make a list of must-haves versus nice-to-haves and then set a budget and determine how much you’re willing to spend. However, remember that while cost is a factor, the right tool can provide a significant return on investment through time saved and increased conversion rates.

Make sure to also be aware of the experiences of others by looking for reviews and testimonials from businesses similar to yours and paying attention to comments about customer support, ease of use and overall satisfaction.

Additionally, use free trials to test the software in your real-world environment where possible — as most proposal management software offer free trials — and consider software that’s able to handle an increasing volume of proposals and adapt to your evolving needs. Finally, choose a tool that has robust security measures in place, especially if it involves sensitive client information and e-signatures. Combining these considerations will certainly help you choose software for proposals that’s right for you.

Methodology

For this list of proposal management systems, we compared eight popular tools across their features, prices, pros and cons. This comparison was powered by the capabilities and integrations they listed on their websites and verified user reviews to gauge how real-world users responded to the software for proposals. We then tested a number of the tools for a practical experience of the features and ease of setup and use to further inform our findings.