Cloud computing brings many business benefits, but it’s essential to know how to protect your data and operations.

Part of the reason so many businesses operate in the cloud these days is because it’s more efficient for companies, their clients and their customers. But cyber threats are a very real risk, so it’s imperative you and your employees know how to keep sensitive company data secure while benefiting from the power of cloud computing.

The A to Z Cyber Security & IT Certification Training Bundle will teach you what you need to know about protecting your business’s data and operations. It features four courses on ethical hacking, including pen testing and exploitation, and will equip you with the tools necessary to identify, probe and ultimately secure potential weak points in your business’s digital infrastructure. Right now, you can snare this comprehensive bundle for just $45.99 – saving 87% on its regular price.

GSEC Certification: Security Essentials provides hands-on training with IT security tasks, including in-depth coverage of internet, networking and operating systems. Meanwhile, the Certified Cloud Security Professional course offers hands-on experience with cloud infrastructure security that will teach your employees how to manage and secure critical data within a cloud environment.

The CompTIA Security+ Certification begins with the fundamentals of IT security before moving on more advanced threats and vulnerabilities. You’ll explore business continuity planning and risk management, as well as network and application security.

CompTIA CSA+ & Certified Cyber Security Analyst teaches you how to configure and use threat detection tools, perform data analysis and interpret results to keep your company secure. CISA: Certified Information Systems Auditor covers the development, acquisition, implementation, operations, support and maintenance of information systems.

Once your skills reach intermediate level, you’ll be ready to move on to the more advanced courses. You’ll gain the knowledge necessary to become a Certified Information Security Manager or Certified Cloud Security Professional and protect your company against SQL injection.

The courses are taught by Mohamed Atef, a senior penetration tester, ICT consultant and certified cybersecurity instructor with over 20 years of academic and industry experience.

