Which VPN is better, ProtonVPN or AtlasVPN? Read our in-depth comparison to decide which one fits you in terms of pricing, key features and more.

Both Proton and Atlas VPN provide solid encryption and privacy protection for you and your business. For those concerned about government intervention or data requests, Proton VPN has an added layer of security as it operates under Switzerland’s strict privacy laws. On the other hand, Atlas VPN has a diverse set of specialized servers and allows for an unlimited number of device connections at an affordable price.

While both VPNs have strong security, they do offer different features that may make it challenging to choose between the two. Let’s compare the two VPN services and see which one is best for your needs.

ProtonVPN vs. Atlas VPN: Comparison table

Security protocols Server suite Free version Limitless data on free plans Data breach monitoring Device Connections Proton VPN OpenVPN

IKEv2

WireGuard

Stealth Around 3,000 servers across 65 countries Yes Yes No Up to 10 simultaneous connections Atlas VPN IPSec/IKEv2

WireGuard Around 1,000 servers across 49 locations Yes No Yes Unlimited

ProtonVPN and Atlas VPN pricing

ProtonVPN pricing

Proton VPN Free Proton VPN Plus Proton VPN Unlimited 1 year Free $5.99 per month $9.99 per month 2 years Free $4.99 per month $7.99 per month 1 month Free $8.99 $12.99 Servers 86 servers in three countries 3,000 servers in 65 countries 3,000 servers in 65 countries VPN Speed Medium Fastest Fastest

Proton’s free version grants you access to 86 servers from the USA, Netherlands and Japan. With the free version, you get medium VPN speed, a kill switch and unlimited data.

If you want the fastest connection at the lowest possible cost, Proton VPN Plus is the best of these options. It allows users to connect 10 devices simultaneously, has Proton’s fastest speeds, and includes Proton’s full server suite. Those who use VPNs for torrenting (P2P) and streaming should also opt for the VPN Plus plan, as these features aren’t available with the free version.

I would only recommend Proton Unlimited for users who want Proton’s other encryption-based services on top of the features you get with VPN Plus.

Atlas VPN pricing

Atlas VPN Free Atlas VPN Premium 1 year Free $4.08 per month 3 years Free $1.83 per month 1 month Free $11.99 per month Servers Free servers from three free locations 49 locations with 1000 servers

Atlas VPN’s Free version offers servers in three locations: the Netherlands, New York and Los Angeles. Users will also be able to connect an unlimited number of devices and have access to one server for streaming.

While the free version is a welcome option, I would recommend Atlas’s premium tier, if you have the budget. Atlas’s free VPN has a monthly data cap of 5.0GB, and you also don’t get the VPN’s specialized Privacy Pro servers.

Luckily, Atlas VPN’s Premium plans are relatively affordable. Starting at $4.08 per month (for the annual plan), you get Atlas’s fastest speeds, its SafeSwap IP swapping feature, unlimited data and the full server network. They also offer a longer three-year plan that downsizes the cost to only $1.83 per month — which will benefit those who want a subscription with longer terms.

ProtonVPN vs. Atlas VPN: Feature comparison

Understanding where these two VPN options differ in their encryption, security and data protection features will help you make the best decision for your needs.

Security and encryption

Both Proton and Atlas VPN have solid encryption protocols to protect user data. Modern protocols IKEv2 and WireGuard are available in both VPNs (Figure A). Unfortunately, only Proton VPN supports the widely-used, industry standard OpenVPN protocol.

Figure A

While this doesn’t make Atlas VPN an insecure option, it’s a shame that one of the most reputable protocols in the space isn’t included with their package. Proton VPN will be the better choice if you’re looking for a more complete set of protocols.

In terms of domain name system leak protection, I tested both Proton and Atlas VPN by running it through a DNS leak tool. After multiple runs, both Proton and Atlas didn’t have any leaks.

Specialized servers

Proton offers what they call Secure Core servers that come with added protection against data attacks. It routes your traffic through multiple servers, making it harder for bad actors to attain your true IP address.

Meanwhile, Atlas has two “Privacy Pro” servers called SafeSwap and MultiHop+ (Figure B). SafeSwap servers allow you to have multiple IP addresses at once for better anonymity, while MultiHop+ rotates your connection between different VPN locations. Atlas also has speed-optimized servers that provide up to 10Gbps in speed.

Figure B

Overall, both Proton and Atlas offer important security-focused servers that can protect your data well. Atlas does have more variety in having more than one specialized server, as well as speed-optimized servers that will be best suited for streaming or torrenting.

Performance and user experience

In my use of both Proton and Atlas VPN, I didn’t have any noticeable drops in speed. Whether I was streaming a 1080p YouTube video, using Google Docs or browsing through social media — the two VPNs maintained snappy speeds.

With Proton’s Windows app, I had zero bugs or slowdowns when I activated features or switched between servers. Unfortunately, I had a less smooth experience with Atlas. There were a few instances where the VPN couldn’t properly connect to a new server or where the app itself lagged for no reason. These slowdowns didn’t persist to be a serious issue, but it’s worth noting in this comparison.

If you want a more polished in-app experience (Figure C), my testing showed Proton may perform better.

Figure C

Data protection features

Proton VPN is based in Switzerland, which means that it operates under Switzerland’s strong privacy laws. As a result, Proton users benefit from the same privacy protections as Swiss citizens. Concretely, this means that Proton isn’t required to comply with data requests that aren’t supported by a Swiss court order.

Figure D

On the other hand, Atlas VPN offers data protection within the app itself. It includes a Data Breach Monitor tool (Figure D) that checks whether your email (and the credentials therein) is included in any publicly leaked databases. With the monitor, you can get an instant alert if your email is included in a security breach. Users can also check their account breach history for insights into past data breaches.

Both services provide meaningful features to protect your data. If you specifically want strong safeguards against unlawful access to your data, Proton’s Swiss-based protection hits the mark. If you want real-time updates on your data’s safety against hackers, Atlas’ breach monitoring will benefit you more.

Third-party audits

Proton and Atlas VPN both have strict no-logs policies. This means that they don’t collect or log any user information on your internet activity. This covers websites visited, IP addresses, session times or any other identifiable user data.

Unfortunately, only Proton VPN has a third-party independent security audit that confirms these claims. While this doesn’t discount Atlas VPN’s security, it may be important for users who want a VPN that’s already been tested and verified by a third party. Having third-party testing gives users hard data that confirms that certain security features work as advertised.

According to Atlas, they’re already in the process of completing more independent tests to back their claims. But as of publication, Proton will be the better option for a VPN with an independently verified no-logs policy.

Proton VPN pros and cons

Pros

Offers strong Switzerland-based privacy features.

Implements a strict no-logs policy.

Provides more than 3,000 servers in 69 countries.

Open source and independently audited.

Has a free version.

Supports up to 10 simultaneous connections.

Cons

Priced relatively high.

Live chat support is only available for paid users.

Atlas VPN pros and cons

Pros

SafeSwap IP address swapping feature.

Specialized server types for different users.

Unlimited device connections.

More affordable.

Impressive speed during use.

Has a free version.

Cons

Relatively small server fleet.

No OpenVPN security protocol.

A few bugs were experienced in the app.

Lack of independent audit on no-logs policy.

5.0GB monthly data cap on the free version.

Should your organization use Proton VPN or Atlas VPN?

Proton VPN and Atlas VPN offer similar features to protect their users’ web activity and online privacy. However, they also contain aspects that make their services unique.

If you prefer a VPN with more specialized servers, Atlas VPN would be the better option with its SafeSwap, MultiHop+ and speed-optimized server types. It’s also more affordable and has a 3-year plan if you want a subscription with longer terms.

On the other hand, if you want a VPN server that operates under strong privacy laws that can prevent government surveillance or unlawful data requests, Proton VPN is the better choice.

As a whole, I feel that Proton VPN is the more complete product. It has more industry-standard security protocols, an independent audit on its no-logs policy and a larger server network. I also had a smoother overall experience with Proton VPN’s Windows application than Atlas.

Price-wise, Atlas VPN is more affordable at $4.08 per month (for the annual plan) compared to Proton VPN’s $5.99 per month. While the $2 difference can add up, Proton has the heftier server and location network — which might make the additional spend worth it.

Methodology

My comparison of Proton VPN and Atlas VPN involved hands-on time with both of their free versions and a detailed assessment of their features, cost and real-world performance.

To evaluate each product, both VPN’s were scored on everything from its pricing to its protocols based on an internal algorithm to get a final rating out of five stars. I also supplemented my findings with user testimonials and reputable reviews for both the free and paid tiers.

For speed and performance, I tested both VPNs using a Windows computer and ran it through Ookla’s Speedtest. As a disclaimer, VPN speeds will vary depending on a lot of factors: your internet service provider, your device and your location. To test for DNS leaks, I ran both VPNs multiple times through DNSleaktest.