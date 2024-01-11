When a VPN provider claims to have a “no-logs policy,” it means that they won’t store or “log” users’ online activity and data. This includes sensitive information such as browsing history, IP addresses, files downloaded and other data that could potentially be tied back to you.

VPNs are primarily used to secure online traffic and help users remain anonymous to avoid targeted ads, hide their location or ensure the security and privacy of their personal data.

Though many VPN providers may advertise having a no-logs policy, not all follow-through with their promises. Some providers don’t have independent security audits that confirm their policy, leaving it all to trust. Much worse, some VPN providers have been caught logging data despite claiming not to do so.

In this article, we’ll explore VPNs that truly help you browse anonymously and conduct third-party audits to prove they don’t log user data.

Anonymous (No-Log) VPNs compared

Below are some of the key features to look for in an anonymous, no-log VPN. The differences between these will highlight how each VPN can suit your needs best on top of providing high quality security.

Servers and Countries Most Recent Security Audit Security Protocols Device Connections Annual Pricing NordVPN 6,033 servers in 61 countries February 2023 by Cure53 OpenVPN, IKEv2/IPsec, NordLyx (based on WireGuard) 6 $5.49 per month Mullvad VPN 641 servers from 40 countries August 2023 by Radically Open Security OpenVPN and WireGuard 5 $5.48 per month ExpressVPN 3,000 servers (reported) in 105 countries November 2022 by Cure53 OpenVPN and Lightway 8 $6.67 per month ProtonVPN 3,097 servers in 71 countries April 2023 by Securitum OpenVPN, WireGuard, Stealth (Mac) 10 $5.99 per month Surfshark 3,200+ servers in 100 countries December 2023 Mobile App Security Assessment (MASA) OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 Unlimited $4.09 per month CyberGhost VPN 11,529 servers in 100 countries September 2022 by Deloitte OpenVPN, WireGuard, IKEv2 7 $6.99 per month (6-month plan)

NordVPN: Best for all-around security NordVPN provides an extensive suite of privacy and security-focused features that make it one of the top VPNs today. It boasts double VPN capabilities, obfuscated servers, strong AES-256 encryption and built-in protection against malware and ads. This is on top of having an intuitive application and fast internet performance. For security audits, NordVPN’s no-logs policy was last confirmed by Deloitte in January 2023. Its architecture and mobile app security were also audited and backed by Cure53 in February 2023. Pricing NordVPN has three tiers: Standard, Plus and Complete. Of the three, NordVPN Plus offers the best balance of features and price. It includes the VPN, malware protection, data breach scanning and ad blocking. NordVPN Plus 1-month: $13.99 per month.

$13.99 per month. NordVPN Plus 1-year: $5.49 per month.

$5.49 per month. NordVPN Plus 2-years: $4.79 per month. Visit NordVPN

Features

6,033 servers in 61 countries.

Threat protection against malware, ads and trackers.

Supports up to six simultaneous connections.

Dark Web Monitor.

Encrypted file-sharing feature.

Pros

Specialized servers for security and privacy.

Fast and reliable VPN speed.

Independently audited no-logs policy.

Intuitive desktop application.

Cons

No free version.

Priced relatively high.

For more information, read the full NordVPN review.

Mullvad VPN: Best for overall privacy Privacy enthusiasts have long-recognized Mullvad VPN for its big focus on anonymity and privacy—and it lives up to the hype. Mullvad uses a unique and anonymous account number system that eliminates the need for users to share their personal email to create an account. Additionally, the VPN also lets users pay for the service through cash or physical vouchers. This allows users to forego the usual credit card or PayPal payments, removing any need to hand over sensitive payment information. Its no-logs policy has also been confirmed by Assured AB in June 2022, with their most recent infrastructure audit by Radically Open Security being published just last August 2023. Pricing Flat rate of €5 or $5.49 per month, regardless of subscription length. Visit Mullvad VPN

Features

Anonymous user account numbers.

651 servers across 40 countries.

Split tunneling.

Built-in kill switch.

Pros

Independently audited no-logs policy.

Affordable monthly subscription.

Decent speed and performance.

Easy to use desktop app.

Lets users pay in cash or vouchers.

Cons

Small server network.

Longer subscriptions can be expensive.

No free trial.

For more information, read the full Mullvad VPN review.

ExpressVPN: Best for security audits If you’re looking for a VPN provider that’s shown a strong commitment to third-party testing, check out ExpressVPN. ExpressVPN has a total of 16 third-party audits for their whole suite of products, which include their VPN desktop apps, browser extensions and mobile counterparts. This shows us that ExpressVPN is not afraid to test their security claims across their services. Fortunately, these audits complement a very solid VPN service that provides a large server network, a well-designed user interface and fast overall speeds. ExpressVPN’s most recent audit was in November 2022 by Cure53 of their Lightway protocol. Pricing 1 month: $12.95 per month.

$12.95 per month. 6 months: $9.99 per month.

$9.99 per month. 1 year: $6.67 per month. Visit ExpressVPN

Features

RAM-only server technology.

Browser extension that acts as remote.

Up to eight simultaneous device connections.

Servers spread across 105 countries.

Pros

Intuitive and well-designed app interface.

Fast and reliable speeds.

Cons

Not as affordable as other VPNs.

No two- or three-year subscription option.

For more information, read the full ExpressVPN review.

ProtonVPN: Best against government surveillance Users worried about government intervention or data requests should try ProtonVPN. It has the unique advantage of being based in Switzerland, a country with some of the strongest privacy laws in the world. This helps alleviate any concerns that authorities may seize user data from the VPN for surveillance purposes. ProtonVPN is also open-source, which means that its code is publicly available to be inspected for vulnerabilities or risks. In terms of its no logs claims, Proton VPN’s no logs policy also passed a security audit in April 2023 by Securitum. Pricing Outside of having a free version, ProtonVPN has two tiers: Plus and Unlimited. Plus includes the VPN itself while Unlimited includes Proton’s other services such as Proton Mail, Pass and Drive. Free.

Proton VPN Plus 1-month: $9.99 per month.

$9.99 per month. Proton VPN Plus 1 year: $5.99 per month.

$5.99 per month. Proton VPN Plus 2 years: $4.99 per month. Visit ProtonVPN

Features

3,097 servers in 71 countries.

Has a free version.

10 GBps capable servers.

Supports up to 10 simultaneous connections.

Pros

Free version has no data limit.

Independently audited no logs policy.

Open source.

Based in privacy-friendly Switzerland.

Cons

Live chat is only available for paid users.

For more information, read the full ProtonVPN review.

Surfshark: Best for those on a budget Surfshark provides a secure VPN solution at a very low cost. Surfshark’s one-year and two-year plans are some of the most affordably priced in the market. You also get unlimited device connections with all Surfshark plans, letting you protect multiple devices at no additional cost. On the no-logs front, Surfshark’s no-logs policy was confirmed by Deloitte in January 2023. Its most recent audit was in December 2023, when Surfshark’s Android mobile app passed an independent Mobile App Security Assessment (MASA). Pricing Surfshark has three tiers: Starter, One and One+. I recommend going for Surfshark One since it still offers lower fees without losing out on features such as antivirus protection, breach alerts and data security reports that are not found in Starter. Surfshark One 1 month: $14.99 per month.

$14.99 per month. Surfshark One 1 year: $4.09 per month.

$4.09 per month. Surfshark One 2 years: $2.69 per month. Visit Surfshark

Features

3,200+ servers in 100 countries.

24/7 live support and guides.

Unlimited device connections.

RAM-only servers.

Antivirus and data breach monitoring.

Multihop.

Pros

Affordable pricing.

Intuitive user interface.

Fast speeds and performance.

Can protect multiple devices with one account.

Cons

No free version.

No Windows free trial.

Monthly subscription is pricey.

Some features may be buggy at the start.

For more information, read the full Surfshark review.

CyberGhost VPN: Best for large server and location network Those looking for a large server network spread across tons of locations should consider CyberGhost VPN. Right now it has 11,529 servers in 100 countries and 126 locations—allowing users the flexibility to mask their location from a number of regions. CyberGhost also lets you safely and anonymously access torrenting sites through their optimized torrenting servers. CyberGhost VPN has a strong no-logs policy that was confirmed by Deloitte in September 2022. CyberGhost VPN also regularly publishes yearly Transparency Reports that contain information on the number of data requests they receive from legal authorities and company holders. This is a practice they’ve been doing since 2011 and is a laudable show of transparency from the VPN provider. Pricing 1 month: $12.99 per month.

$12.99 per month. 6 months: $6.99 per month.

$6.99 per month. 2 years: $2.03 per month. Visit CyberGhost VPN

Features

11,529 servers in 100 countries and 126 locations.

Specialized servers for anonymous torrenting.

Regularly published annual Transparency Reports.

RAM-only servers.

Customizable Smart Rules panel.

Supports up to 7 simultaneous connections.

Pros

24-hour free trial with no credit card required.

Affordable two-year plan.

45-day money-back guarantee.

Independently audited no-logs policy.

Specialized servers for gaming and streaming.

Extensive server and location network.

Cons

No annual plan.

Monthly plan only has a 14-day money-back guarantee.

For more information, read the full CyberGhost VPN review.

VPNs that have logged user data

There are a few VPN providers that advertise a no-logs policy but were found to have been logging data or had privacy policies that contradicted their claims. While some of these VPNs have since changed ownership or implemented relevant changes, you should be aware of these logging incidents.

IPVanish VPN: In 2016, IPVanish reportedly gave user logs to the United States Department of Homeland Security to track a child pornography suspect. While it initially claimed to have no logs, it was eventually reported that the VPN did in fact hand off data to authorities.

In 2016, IPVanish reportedly gave user logs to the United States Department of Homeland Security to track a child pornography suspect. While it initially claimed to have no logs, it was eventually reported that the VPN did in fact hand off data to authorities. Hotspot Shield VPN: Back in 2017, the Center for Democracy and Technology accused Hotspot Shield of selling sensitive user data collected via its free version.

Back in 2017, the Center for Democracy and Technology accused Hotspot Shield of selling sensitive user data collected via its free version. Norton Secure VPN: While it has a no-logs policy, Norton’s Global Privacy Statement shows that it collects more data than users would prefer. Some examples of such are users’ device names, IP addresses, sessions within cookies and URLs, just to name a few.

While it has a no-logs policy, Norton’s Global Privacy Statement shows that it collects more data than users would prefer. Some examples of such are users’ device names, IP addresses, sessions within cookies and URLs, just to name a few. Speedify VPN: Speedify’s privacy policy explicitly states that they store users’ IP addresses, browser types and pages accessed when visiting the Speedify website, despite having a no-logs policy.

While we don’t know what intentions certain VPNs have in possibly logging user data, possibilities may include: selling user data to marketing companies and third-party advertisers or aiding government agencies that are members of surveillance agreements, such as the Five Eyes or 14 Eyes alliances.

It’s essential to choose a VPN service that has an iron-clad no-logs policy backed by strong security features and independent security audits.

Methodology

Choosing the best anonymous (no-log) VPNs for this list involved a holistic analysis of how each VPN protected user data. We took a look at each VPN’s no-logs policy and confirmed whether or not they collected any sensitive user data. We also took into account a company’s willingness to be independently audited and how recently they were audited. Finally, we looked at other relevant VPN features, such as included VPN protocols and security-focused features like RAM-only servers and pricing.