Get lifetime access to 132 hours of certification preparation and training in Python for just $34.99.

Python is one of the most in-demand programming languages in the world. If you can master it, you have a great chance of landing a highly-paid job in tech, data science or cybersecurity.

The 2022 Premium Python Programming PCEP Certification Prep Bundle provides the perfect education, with 12 courses that focus entirely on this versatile language. The training has a total value of $2,400 — but in a special offer for TechRepublic readers, you can secure lifetime access today for only $34.99.

When computer science students arrive at colleges across the country, Python is one of the first languages they learn. Why? Because it’s easy to read, highly versatile and efficient enough to handle any project.

The journey you take starts with your first lines of code and the most basic applications. Before long, you get started on more challenging projects and begin working with useful frameworks like Django. The training even introduces niche skills, like programming for AI and stock trading. Just as importantly, you get full prep for the PCEP Certified Entry-Level Python Programmer Certification Exam.

Order today for only $34.99 to get lifetime on-demand access to this huge bundle, saving a massive 98% on the full price!

Prices and availability are subject to change.