Ramp is well-known for its expense management tools, and its corporate card is certainly one of those benefits. The Ramp Card has a $0 annual fee and offers a variety of features, including simple cash back rewards, physical and virtual cards, and flexible credit limits when compared with traditional business credit cards.

I’ve taken a deep dive into how it works and all its perks so that you can decide if it might be the best fit for your business.

Pros

Offers unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases; no need to track specific spending categories

Doesn't require a personal guarantee or a credit check for approval

Offers advanced spend management tools Cons

Requires $25,000 in a US business bank account to qualify

Requires you to pay the balance in full each month

Bases approval and spending limits on your business's cash flow, not credit score Card Details

$0 annual fee



$0 fees or interest since balances are paid in full each month

Unlimited virtual and physical cards

Automated receipt matching

High credit limits

Out-of-policy spend control for users

Integration with QuickBooks Online and Xero

Rewards

1.5% cash back on all purchases

Ramp Card overview

Ramp offers an intuitive financial platform designed for businesses wanting to simplify operations while maximizing rewards. It combines a variety of tools, strong financial controls, and built-in security to support your spending habits and expense management. With its corporate card that offers 1.5% cash back on every purchase, your company can earn consistent rewards without needing to track categories or meet complex conditions.

Automation features like real-time expense tracking, automatic receipt matching, and enforced policy compliance all reduce the need for manual tasks and keep everything running smoothly. If your team is looking to simplify its financial operations, Ramp stands out as a reliable option with efficient tech and potential rewards.

All that to say, I recommend the Ramp Card if you

Want flat cash back and no fees

Have a reliable monthly cash flow

Value automation and spending controls

Need strong integrations with your accounting tools

Who the Ramp Card is best for

It can be applicable to a wide variety of business uses, but there are a few instances where it may be a better fit for some more than others. It’s best suited for the following:

Businesses already using Ramp for its expense management tools: If you’re already using Ramp as part of managing your business finances, its card can be a great addition to keep your expense tracking all in one place.

If you’re already using Ramp as part of managing your business finances, its card can be a great addition to keep your expense tracking all in one place. Companies with strong cash flow: It’s important to note that the Ramp Card acts as a charge card rather than a credit card, so you’ll need to ensure you have strong cash flow to be able to pay off your balance every month. If you have consistent revenue and don’t plan on carrying a balance, then it can be a great option.

It’s important to note that the Ramp Card acts as a charge card rather than a credit card, so you’ll need to ensure you have strong cash flow to be able to pay off your balance every month. If you have consistent revenue and don’t plan on carrying a balance, then it can be a great option. Tech-forward companies: Ramp is a tech-focused platform that offers automations, integrations, and insights. If your teams prioritize managing finances efficiently, this platform and its tools can simplify your expense management needs.

Ramp is a tech-focused platform that offers automations, integrations, and insights. If your teams prioritize managing finances efficiently, this platform and its tools can simplify your expense management needs. Designated finance teams: With spending controls and AI-powered insights, your finance teams can use Ramp’s corporate card, one of our best purchasing cards, to keep track of spending while relying on its automatically enforced policies to help manage reporting.

Ramp Card key features and benefits

​​Annual fee: $0

$0 APR: None (balance is due in full each month)

None (balance is due in full each month) Welcome offer: $250 Ramp Card after you apply for Ramp and get approved (no minimum spend required)

$250 Ramp Card after you apply for Ramp and get approved (no minimum spend required) Rewards: Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases

Unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases Foreign transaction fees: $0

Other benefits

Offers unlimited virtual and physical cards that can be set with individual limits and usage rules and issued to employees instantly

Features real-time expense tracking that can be used to monitor spending specific to an employee, a vendor, or a department

Comes with built-in automation tools inclusive of automatic receipt collection, policy enforcement, and accounting software integrations

Provides spending insights powered by AI that identify opportunities to save on spend

Has robust integration capabilities with a variety of business tools specific to accounting, HR, etc.

Offers advanced security and controls involving custom approval flows and fraud monitoring

Saves time by automating expense reports

Builds business credit without impacting personal credit

Visa benefits

Ramp Cards are considered to be Visa Signature® Business Cards and come with benefits such as the following:

Travel and emergency assistance services: If you need help while traveling, you can call the 24-hour Benefit Administrator at 1-800-397-9010 (or 1-303-967-1093 if outside the US) to get connected with local emergency and assistance services anytime, day or night.

If you need help while traveling, you can call the 24-hour Benefit Administrator at 1-800-397-9010 (or 1-303-967-1093 if outside the US) to get connected with local emergency and assistance services anytime, day or night. Auto rental collision damage waiver: The auto rental collision damage waiver covers theft or collision damage to your rental car, up to its actual cash value, for rentals up to 31 consecutive days. However, it does not cover injuries, damage to other vehicles, or any other type of loss.

The auto rental collision damage waiver covers theft or collision damage to your rental car, up to its actual cash value, for rentals up to 31 consecutive days. However, it does not cover injuries, damage to other vehicles, or any other type of loss. Purchase security: If an item you purchased with your card is stolen or damaged, you may be eligible for reimbursement, repair, or a replacement for up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 total per cardholder, as long as you call the benefit administrator at 1-800-397-9010 (or 1-303-967-1093 if outside the US) within 60 days to start your claim and provide the required details.

If an item you purchased with your card is stolen or damaged, you may be eligible for reimbursement, repair, or a replacement for up to $10,000 per claim and $50,000 total per cardholder, as long as you call the benefit administrator at 1-800-397-9010 (or 1-303-967-1093 if outside the US) within 60 days to start your claim and provide the required details. Extended warranty protection: This provides you with valuable features that help you manage, use, and extend the warranties for eligible items purchased on your covered account and/or rewards programs associated with your covered account.

For further details, refer to Ramp’s page on Visa card benefits.

Ramp Card rewards

Ramp Card rewards keep things simple and offer an easy cashback structure and a wide variety of potential partner rewards. These include the following:

Up to 1.5% cash back on purchases, with no spending categories to keep track of

Over $350,000 in partner rewards and discounts, including Gusto, QuickBooks, Accelerate Tax, UPS, and Amazon Web Services (AWS)

See Ramp’s Partner Rewards Program page for a comprehensive list of potential discounts.

How to redeem rewards

Ramp makes it easy to redeem cashback right from the dashboard. You can use your rewards to

Pay off your card balance

Cover Ramp services like Ramp Plus or Bill Pay fees

Redeem airline miles, hotel loyalty points, and digital gift cards To use loyalty points, enter the member ID exactly as listed, including the first and last name. These redemptions usually take up to seven business days to process. If you decide to redeem in the form of gift cards, your rewards will be delivered by email within 24 hours.



Any adjustments from returns or refunds are handled automatically, and you can keep track of everything in the “Rewards” activity section. One important thing to know is that cashback earned by a specific business account stays with that account. It can’t be shared, combined, or transferred.

If you’re interested in claiming partner rewards, you can browse all available offers in the Rewards section of your Ramp dashboard. Just head to either the “Company” or “Insights” tab, click on “Rewards,” then choose “Offers.” From there, you’ll see the full list of perks and step-by-step instructions on how to redeem them.

Ramp Card pricing

The Ramp Card itself is free. It also has a $0 annual fee and bears no interest. The only costs you’ll need to consider are the platform itself, which offers paid tiers for certain features and can vary. You’ll need to factor in what’s important to you outside of the corporate card to determine which is best for you.

Visit Ramp’s pricing page to learn more about which tiers and features may be applicable to your business.

Ramp Card fees

Annual fees: $0

$0 Foreign transaction fees: $0

$0 APR: None (balance is due in full each month)

How to make payments

There are multiple ways to pay off the balance of your Ramp Card each month.

Manual payments: You can make a manual payment at any time by going to “Company,” then “Statements & payments,” and clicking “Make Payment.” Just choose how much you want to pay, which bank account to use, and whether to pay by ACH or wire. You can also apply any available cashback. Payments usually take up to five business days to show up, and you can have two in progress at once.

You can make a manual payment at any time by going to “Company,” then “Statements & payments,” and clicking “Make Payment.” Just choose how much you want to pay, which bank account to use, and whether to pay by ACH or wire. You can also apply any available cashback. Payments usually take up to five business days to show up, and you can have two in progress at once. Early auto-pay: Ramp offers an early auto-pay option that automatically pays off your balance once it reaches a certain percentage of your limit, like 50% or 80%. You can decide if pending charges count toward that total. Ramp will automatically pull the payment from your bank, even if another payment is already in progress.

Ramp offers an early auto-pay option that automatically pays off your balance once it reaches a certain percentage of your limit, like 50% or 80%. You can decide if pending charges count toward that total. Ramp will automatically pull the payment from your bank, even if another payment is already in progress. Wire transfers: To clear your balance faster, you can send a wire transfer. Use the manual payment process to get Ramp’s wire instructions, then send the money from your bank. Once Ramp gets the wire, your card balance is updated in about an hour. Domestic wires are usually same day, while international wires can take up to five days.

Ramp Card qualifications

To be considered eligible for a Ramp Card, you’ll need to

Be registered in the US

Be a corporation, LLC, or LP (nonprofits are welcome); individuals, sole proprietors, and other types of unregistered businesses are not applicable

Have at least $25,000 in cash in any US business bank account linked to your application

Have most of your operations and corporate spending in the US (although it does support international transactions)

Have a physical address located in the US (cannot be a PO box, virtual office address, registered agent address, or mail-forwarding address)

Have a nonprofit organization? Ramp Card tops our list of the best nonprofit cards

How to determine if the Ramp Card is right for you

There are a few things you should keep in mind when weighing whether the Ramp Card will meet the needs of your business. That said, here are some key considerations.

Look at how you spend. If your business makes a lot of purchases across various categories and you want a simple, flat-rate reward, Ramp’s unlimited 1.5% cash back is a big perk. You don’t have to track categories or hit minimums to maximize your reward potential. Consider your cash flow. Ramp is a charge card, not a credit card, so you’ll need to pay the full balance each month. It’s best for businesses with steady cash flow that can handle monthly payments and don’t rely on carrying a balance to manage expenses. Think about time-saving tools. Ramp stands out for its automation features like real-time expense tracking, auto-receipt matching, policy enforcement, and spending alerts. If your finance team is spending too much time on manual tasks, this could help streamline your financial management practices. Check your need for control. If you need to set clear limits by team, vendor, or cardholder, Ramp makes that simple. You can issue unlimited physical or virtual cards to employees with built-in controls, so you always know who’s spending what and why. Evaluate what you want in rewards. Ramp’s cash back is simple and guaranteed, but if you’re hoping for travel perks, points multipliers, or luxury benefits, you might want to compare with alternatives like Brex. Look at your accounting setup. Ramp integrates smoothly with tools like QuickBooks, Xero, and NetSuite. If you already use those systems, Ramp can help speed up reporting processes. Review your business stage. Ramp is best for established businesses or fast-growing companies in a healthy financial position. If you are just starting out or don’t have consistent revenue, getting approved might be tougher.

How I evaluated the Ramp Business Card

To give you a well-rounded look at the Ramp Card, I focused on what matters most to business owners and their finance teams. I started with researching Ramp’s rewards structure and then examining how the cash back works and whether the value is worth it when compared with other business cards.

I also tested the user-friendliness of the platform by exploring Ramp’s expense tracking tools, automation features, and dashboard layout. Since ease of use and time savings are key for most businesses, this played a big role in my review.

Additionally, I looked at the fine print, such as fees, qualifications, and credit reporting policies. I also compared Ramp side-by-side with competitors like Brex and Divvy to help highlight where Ramp stands out and where it might fall short, depending on your needs.

My review is based on publicly available data, real user feedback, and hands-on product research to ensure the information is not only accurate but also genuinely helpful for business decision-making.

Ramp Card alternatives

If you’re not 100% sure about getting a Ramp Card, there are a few alternatives that you can consider.

Brex Card

Pros

Integrates seamlessly with popular accounting and finance platforms

Has $0 annual or foreign transaction fees

Ties credit limit to company's cash flow Cons

May have daily repayment requirements



Lacks ATM access

Has limited industry eligibility Card Details

$0 annual fee



No APR, since balance is due monthly

Compatible with mobile wallet for Apple Pay and Google Pay

Cards customized with your company logo

Physical and virtual cards

24/7 customer support



Rewards

7x points on rideshare

4x points on Brex travel

3x points on restaurants

2x points on software

When to consider the Brex Card

You prefer flexible payment options: Brex gives you the choice to pay your balance either daily or monthly. You can use it as either a charge card with a monthly payoff or a prepaid card that pulls funds directly from your Brex Business account after each transaction.

Brex gives you the choice to pay your balance either daily or monthly. You can use it as either a charge card with a monthly payoff or a prepaid card that pulls funds directly from your Brex Business account after each transaction. You seek strong points rewards instead of cash back: Brex lets you earn up to 7 times the points, depending on what you’re buying and how often you pay. You can redeem those points in several ways, including statement credits, gift cards, travel through Brex, cash back, or even cryptocurrency.

BILL Divvy Card

Pros

Has virtual and physical card options

Provides real-time spending and reimbursement capabilities

Features built-in expense management software Cons

Won't let you redeem rewards until you've had the card for at least 12 months and accrued over 5,000 points



Requires you to meet a minimum spending threshold to avoid losing rewards

Requires a security deposit

Card details

$0 annual fee



No APR, since balance is due monthly

Compatible with mobile wallet for Apple Pay and Google Pay

Syncs with tools like QuickBooks and NetSuite

No personal guarantee

Rewards

When to consider the BILL Divvy Card

You need built-in budgeting tools: Divvy is great for businesses wanting to control spending at the department or team level. You can assign budgets, issue cards with custom rules, and track everything in one platform, all with spending limits you can set from the start.

Divvy is great for businesses wanting to control spending at the department or team level. You can assign budgets, issue cards with custom rules, and track everything in one platform, all with spending limits you can set from the start. You want flexible rewards: You choose how often to pay, whether it be weekly, biweekly, or monthly, and your rewards rate increases the more often you pay. This makes it a smart pick if your company wants a balance between spend control and points-based perks.

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

Does Ramp report to business credit bureaus?

Yes, Ramp does share your business credit activity with the major commercial credit bureaus and reports to Dun & Bradstreet, Equifax Business, and Experian Business. However, it doesn’t report anything to personal credit bureaus, so your personal credit score is not factored.

Can sole proprietors or freelancers use the Ramp Card?

No, the Ramp Card is suited for LLCs, LPs, and corporations rather than sole proprietors or freelancers.

What happens if you miss a payment on the Ramp Card?

If you miss your monthly payment, you’ll likely be subjected to loss of rewards or even account suspension. You should avoid missing payments to ensure there’s no negative impact on your credit.

How long does it take to get approved for a Ramp Card?

The application and approval process typically takes 1 to 3 days. There’s no personal guarantee or credit check involved, which allows the process to proceed quickly. Once approved, you can issue cards within seconds.