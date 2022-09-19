Getting a tablet can be a smart decision for entrepreneurs who find they’re losing valuable productivity time while commuting or traveling. Our Refurbished Event is a great time to do it, too. From now until September 30, you can save big on refurbished electronics, including an Apple iPad Mini 4, 128GB.

This 2019 iPad Mini puts the power of a PC in your palm wherever you go. The ultra-thin design packs up easily and is so lightweight that you’ll be able to comfortably work on buses, trains and all kinds of crowded public areas. It runs on iOS 9 — until you update — with a 1.5GHz Apple A8 processor, allowing you to seamlessly work, stream and browse with ease on a 7.9″ 2048×1536 resolution touchscreen that simplifies flipping between different tasks.

Need to get on a video call? The 1.2MP FaceTime HD camera as well as a built-in microphone and speakers let you stay connected no matter where you are. There’s also an 8MP iSight camera on the other side. The Mini 4 also offers an outstanding 10 hours of battery life, Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity, standard 802.11a/b/g/n AirPort and 128GB of storage to support all of your file needs. It really is like having a computer in the palm of your hand.

Why pay full price when you can save a bundle when you buy refurbished? Right now, you can get a 2019 Apple iPad Mini 4, 128GB for 60% off $599 at just $234.99. Just make sure to purchase before September 30th.

Prices and availability are subject to change.