Grab the Apple iPad Pro 9.7", 128GB for far less than its original price when you buy refurbished.

When you’re working from home, the coffee shop, the library, the bus, the airport, and everywhere else, you need a great portable workstation. An Apple iPad offers high performance in a flexible package, and if you buy refurbished, you can save a bundle.

Refurbished electronics are previously used but have been returned to the factory and fixed up to be working like new. They may have some cosmetic defects but they’ve been tested to work like a brand new device, allowing you to get elite performance without spending full price.

This Apple iPad Pro 9.7″, 128GB is a great example. The portable iPad Pro retails at $321 but you can get this refurbished option for 17% off at just $264.99.

The iPad Pro offers a 2048×1536 9.7″ multi-touchscreen and a powerful processor to let you stream, work, game, and much more in crystal clear HD with smooth performance. Plus, with 128GB of storage space, you’ll have more than enough room for all of your favorite apps and important files. You can use Siri to update your calendar and help manage your life using voice commands and enjoy Wi-Fi connectivity to keep working no matter where you are.

Need to make a video call while you’re commuting or traveling? The iPad Pro’s dual HD cameras make it a great option for calling in on the go.

You don’t have to pay full price for great electronics. Grab this refurbished Apple iPad Pro 9.7″, 128GB for 17% off $321 at just $264.99 for a limited time.

Prices and availability are subject to change.