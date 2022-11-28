TechRepublic highlights seven Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals that will make working remotely faster, more efficient and maybe a little less remote.

Cyber Monday is upon us. Thus, if you are looking to snag peripherals, servers, displays, computers, entertainment systems, chipsets, audio gear, or just about anything with silicon and wiring, you have a cornucopia of choices. Depending on how decisive you are, this could be either a glass half-full or half-empty.

We’re here to help. Below are seven great deals supporting your needs, whether for remote work, personal headspace or just — dare we say — fun.

Note: The pricing and product availability information was accurate at the time of publication.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset Anyone who has participated in remote meetings without the benefit of peace and quiet is well aware that some headphones work better than others. If you don’t mind looking like you’re training to be a pilot, gaming headsets are a great option. A top choice at a great price is the HyperX Cloud II wireless headset, although only applies to the 75% of you who skew PC — it’s not for Macs. This set has low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection, a range of up to 20 meters and a battery life of up to 30 hours. For comfort: Memory foam and only 300 grams. It’s only $118 on Amazon, down from $150. Amazon

TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender It’s a stocking stuffer, sure, but one that punches above its weight, especially if your router is upstairs and you’re working in the basement. Forget the wires: This extender covers up to 1,500 square feet and can handle 25 devices at up to 1,200Mb per second. For $33.49, down from $50, it can be had for the price of a stocking stuffer. Amazon

HP Pavilion 15 Laptop If you’re juggling documents, spreadsheets, Slack and maybe the Instagram video of omelet “fails” you aren’t really supposed to be watching during company time, this could be the machine for you. At $750 (down from $945), you’ll get an amazing 15.6-inch screen wearing full HD IPS micro-edge display, plus major processing firepower from an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor. This laptop also has 16 GB RAM and Windows 11 Pro all in a compact design. Other pluses: Audio by Bang & Olufsen and high graphics performance thanks to Intel’s Iris Xe graphics card. On the go? The Pavilion offers up to eight hours battery life, and HP Fast Charge lets you go from zero to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes. Amazon

Crucial X6 4TB Portable SSD If your day job is, say, video editing, the 256GB drive on your laptop won’t cut it for long. You’ll need peripheral memory. Here’s a chance to grab a Crucial portable SSD drive for a whopping 42% off at Amazon, clocking in at $260. This compact drive looks like a wallet and has cache to spare, dangling 4TB’s of digital storage, with read speeds up to 800 MB per second. The company says all of this translates to a capacity for storing 20,000 photos, 100 hours of video, 6,000 songs or 400GB of documents, with more room left over. Amazon

INIU Portable Charger I don’t care how new your phone is, or how theatrically the guy at the phone store extolled the virtues of its internal battery — you may well need an external charger. This INIU portable charger, with its sleek, slightly menacing “lozenge” aspect with a bold digital readout, has the goods. For a mere $28 (nearly a 60% discount) this device comprises a 22.5 watt, 20,000 milliamp hour, USB C in and out, Power Bank Fast Charging and compatibility with iPhones going back to version 12, Samsung S21, Google, LG, iPad Tablet and much more. Amazon

Synology MR2200ac Mesh Wi-Fi Router Routers are like tires on a Porsche: Not too sexy, but you’re not going anywhere without them. By contrast, Synology’s MR2200ac Mesh router, at $130 (down from $140 on Amazon), actually is pretty cool looking: As an onyx obelisk with attitude and a dose of feng shui, it has a dedicated Tri-band 2.13 GB/second bandwidth geared for speed and reliability. It can also be managed remotely with a web or mobile app. It boasts parental management and an interface designed for ease of use. It also has a single Wi-Fi name and allows advanced VPNs with WebVPN, Synology SSL VPN and SSTP VPN capability. A Porsche without tires is a paperweight. Amazon

Aothia Dual Monitor Stand You’re doing fintech predictive analytics and need a digital acre on which to unfurl massive spreadsheets. Clearly the 15.5 inch laptop isn’t enough to provide that real estate. Good news: your office sent you two large screens for launching assets from your computer, but what you now need is a low-tech gantry. Voila: Aothia’s dual monitor stand riser (just $48, down from $61 on Amazon). No wires or apps here — it’s a desk shelf with eco cork legs and a long bench for your mega-screens and pot of green tea, with nooks for a laptop, printer and accessories. You can live without it, but sometimes you gotta feed your soul. Amazon