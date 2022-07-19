Your email has been sent

Interested in becoming a Rails expert? These eight TechRepublic Academy certification courses and bundles can help.

Ruby on Rails is a web app development framework that uses the simple and secure Ruby programming language. According to Stack Overflow’s 2022 Developer Survey, Ruby is included in the top 20 programming languages used today.

Due to its popularity, both aspiring and seasoned developers alike will benefit from understanding Ruby and the Ruby on Rails framework. Luckily, TechRepublic Academy offers a wide range of learning materials developers can use to gain or improve their RoR skills.

Here’s a list of some of the best Ruby on Rails certification courses and bundles currently offered at a serious discount through TechRepublic Academy.

TechRepublic Academy Ruby on Rails offerings on sale now

The Complete Ruby on Rails & Ruby Programming Bundle

Are you a Ruby beginner? If so, this bundle is a great choice for you, offering access to five courses for the price of one. In this bundle, you’ll receive Ruby Programming for Everyone, an in-depth course that covers both basic and higher-level Ruby concepts.

After you complete the initial course, the next four take you through the development of four different apps, including a weather app, a stock market app, a to-do list app and a cryptocurrency portfolio app.

Get the Complete Ruby on Rails & Ruby Programming Bundle for $21 (normally $1,000).

Comprehensive Ruby on Rails

The Comprehensive Ruby on Rails course delivers the insights you need to become a full-stack web developer. In this course, you’ll find 6.5 hours of content, including 38 in-depth lectures on topics such as app building, database modeling, HTML, CSS, using the Rails console and so much more. To practice your new RoR skills, you’ll work to develop a production app from start to finish.

Get Comprehensive Ruby on Rails for $18 (normally $20).

The Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp Certification Bundle

If you wish to fast-track your RoR knowledge, you’ll want this bootcamp certification bundle. This bundle features five complete courses, resulting in a total of 42 hours of training. In this bootcamp bundle, you’ll learn everything from the basics of Ruby to the steps required to build your own apps.

You’ll also acquire more in-depth skills, including the ability to manage security credentials for Ruby applications.

Get the Complete Ruby on Rails 6 Bootcamp Certification Bundle for $35.99 (normally $1,000).

The Complete Ruby Programmer Course

The Complete Ruby Programmer Course includes 247 lectures and over 13 hours of content. In this course, students learn everything there is to know about Ruby, including how to install Ruby on Mac, Windows and Linux systems, how to use the command line, object-oriented programming, task automation and a wide range of other concepts.

Get the Complete Ruby Programmer Course for $12 (normally $200).

Ruby on Rails for Beginners

This is the ultimate course for RoR beginners without previous programming experience. In 57 lectures, students learn the basics of RoR, including basic setup, how to use models, how to work with user accounts and how to test codes.

Ruby on Rails for Beginners is a great foundational class you can complete before jumping into the more involved courses in this list.

Get Ruby on Rails for Beginners for $10 (normally $549).

The Complete Ruby on Rails Super Bundle

The Complete Ruby on Rails Super Bundle includes 10 courses and 106 hours of practical RoR training. Students start by diving into the basics of Ruby on Rails and Ruby programming.

Throughout the other courses, students learn other programming concepts such as how to use operators and perform basic debugging. At the end of this complete training program, you’ll be coding using Ruby on Rails.

Get the Complete Ruby on Rails Super Bundle for $39 (normally $3,000).

Build a Weather App With Ruby on Rails

With a bit of Ruby experience under your belt, you’ll be ready to tackle this course, where you’ll use your skills to build a fully functioning ozone air quality monitoring weather app. Better yet, this masterclass can be completed in as little as two hours.

Get Build a Weather App with Ruby on Rails for $19.99 (normally $200).

Pay What You Want: The Complete Ruby on Rails Master Class Bundle

This bundle is a deep dive into Ruby on Rails, featuring 11 full courses and over 200 hours of instruction. As you progress through the bundle, you’ll learn how to code using Ruby and how to become a professional developer.

The Complete Ruby on Rails Master Class Bundle is offered as a “pay what you want” course through TechRepublic Academy. Beat the average price and you’ll take home the entire bundle for one low price.

Get the Complete Ruby on Rails Master Class Bundle by paying what you want ($867 value).