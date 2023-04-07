Ditch those clunky emulators and run your Windows software on other operating systems as quickly and easily as on a Windows computer.

Your company probably has enough overhead without having to worry about buying additional licenses for Windows applications to run on your Mac. And using a clunky emulator can be a slow, frustrating process. Fortunately, you don’t need to deal with those issues anymore because the CrossOver+ Windows Compatibility App can run Windows software at fast, native speeds on your Mac, and a one-year subscription is currently available at 33% off.

CrossOver+ works differently than emulators; it translates Windows commands into Mac commands so Windows software can run as though it were designed for macOS. You can use just one application for utility programs, games and productivity software. They will run faster, giving you a better user experience, and no license is required. It’s that simple.

As a plus, you can use CrossOver+ on Linux or ChromeOS, as well! Interested users can install CrossOver+ with a single click to have it up and running in only minutes. It will seamlessly integrate with your existing desktop environment and present as just one more icon.

You will be able to increase your productivity once you can run Windows programs without having to reboot your non-Windows computer. Not to mention, you’ll be able to avoid that software lag we all dread, because Windows software will now be running at native speed, or as fast as it runs on a Windows computer.

Not only will you be saving money by running Windows programs without needing Windows OS, but you will also be giving back. All code and contributions go right back to the open-source community, so everybody wins!

“In general, running CrossOver Office was so similar to using Office on a standard Windows system that it was sometimes difficult to remember the PC was actually running Linux,” wrote one verified user.

Boost your productivity while saving time and money: get a one-year subscription to CrossOver+ Windows Compatibility App while it’s on sale for the best-on-web price of only $49, a 33% discount off the regular $74 retail price.

Prices and availability are subject to change.