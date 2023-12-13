The goliath organization smartly solves payroll in over 150 countries, but its pricing isn’t clear.

If you’re running an international business, Safeguard Global promises a smooth global payroll experience. The professional employer organization (PEO) boasts an extensive reach to over 150 countries.

But this power comes at a cost, both financially and mentally. The company’s pricing structure is opaque. Meanwhile, there are lots of moving parts, like in-depth analytics. So, you’ll need lots of time and patience to get up and running.

Let’s explore if this international payroll powerhouse is right for your business.

Safeguard’s pricing

One of the most significant drawbacks of Safeguard Global is its unclear pricing structure. Unlike many other payroll services, the company does not publicly display pricing tiers or starting costs. You’ll need to chat with a sales agent to nab these details.

Generally, the best professional employer organizations cost around 5% to 10% of total employee wages. So, if your labor costs are $10 million annually, expect to budget between half a million and $1 million per year.

To give an even broader idea of costs, let’s analyze some self-service payroll software platforms to understand what a do-it-yourself alternate strategy could look like.

Safeguard Global vs. self-service payroll software

Monthly starting price Includes global support? Includes full-service tax filing? Safeguard Global Contact for quote Yes Yes Try Safeguard Gusto $39.00 + $6/employee No Yes Try Gusto QuickBooks Payroll $75.00 + $6/employee Limited; requires add-ons Yes, for US-based staff Try QuickBooks Deel $599.00 for employees/

$49.00 for contractors only Yes No Try Deel

Safeguard’s key features

Safeguard Global’s payroll services stand out in the market with unique features and perks. Here are a few of the platform’s most notable offerings.

Global payroll management

It’s hard to understate the value of Safeguard Global’s worldwide reach. This benefit is particularly alluring for businesses operating across multiple countries or those planning to expand internationally.

Safeguard Global offers payroll services in over 150 countries, such as:

United Kingdom

Canada

India

European Union members

Haiti

Zimbabwe

Yemen

This international reach ensures businesses can efficiently manage payroll in different regions, adhering to local compliance, tax laws and employment regulations. The ability to handle multiple currencies and languages within a single platform streamlines the payroll process, significantly reducing the administrative burden on business owners and HR departments.

Moreover, Safeguard Global’s expertise in international payroll extends beyond mere processing. The company offers strategic insights into local markets, helping businesses navigate cultural nuances and regulatory landscapes. This level of support is invaluable for organizations exploring new markets, as it minimizes the risks associated with compliance violations and cultural missteps.

Automated payroll processing

Even though PEOs handle day-to-day tasks for you, it’s still important to investigate how those duties are completed. Impressively, Safeguard Global deploys plenty of automated processes.

This elimination of manual processing covers crucial accounting tasks, like payroll calculations, deductions and tax filings. This hands-free process ensures accuracy and consistency in operations, eliminating human error. Plus, the automated system updates in real time, reflecting changes in employee information, tax rates or compliance requirements. This immediate adjustment ensures the payroll process is always current and accurate.

Top-notch compliance management

The company stays abreast of ever-changing payroll regulations and tax laws across different jurisdictions. Indeed, this strong compliance offering is particularly beneficial for businesses lacking in-house payroll tax expertise.

To stay on top of things, Safeguard Global’s proactive approach to compliance includes having local offices worldwide. This “boots on the ground” tactic ensures a country’s latest legal changes are interpreted quickly and accurately, ensuring a seamless operation.

Safeguard pros

Recruitment assistance

Safeguard Global offers comprehensive recruitment services. These functions include creating job descriptions, posting to career websites, screening resumes and coordinating interviews. This recruitment support provides insights into global job markets. Plus, it provides a network of local, multilingual recruiters to assist employers regardless of language barriers.

Advanced analytics

The company has a sub-brand, Global Unity Analytics, that offers a custom online dashboard for tracking workforce data. This powerful feature is particularly useful for managing large global teams, as it enables real-time tracking of payroll taxes, turnover rates and total costs per employee across different regions. Decision-makers can then use this data to improve efficiency and slash wasted resources.

Artificial intelligence features

You won’t have to worry about mundane payroll tasks with a PEO like Safeguard Global. But you’ll still want to tap into analytics and reports to make informed decisions. Luckily, the company excels in this aspect as it employs artificial intelligence.

For example, you’ll get access to ChatSG, an AI-powered chatbot that acts as a personalized HR and payroll assistant. The tool answers a wide range of questions related to payroll, taxes, benefits and other HR matters. Both employees and administrators can utilize it around the clock.

Other AI-powered perks include predictive analytics, data extraction from documents and automated onboarding workflows. Bottom line, if you love AI and you crave rich data sets, Safeguard Global supremely delivers.

Safeguard cons

Complexity for small businesses

Safeguard Global’s broad array of solutions is a double-edged sword. Smaller businesses with fewer resources may find the PEO excessively challenging to collaborate with. This complexity is prohibitive if you just need to keep people paid in a simple, straightforward manner.

Plus, if your business doesn’t plan to hire international staffers anytime soon, then it’ll probably be over the top for your immediate needs. Until you’re ready for global expansion, you’re better off opting for a lightweight self-service software title like Gusto.

Lack of transparent pricing

Another drawback is the absence of publicly listed pricing on Safeguard Global’s website. This secrecy means potential clients must speak with a sales agent to get a quote with a customized setup, which may be more complicated than you need if you’re short on time or need something simpler.

If Safeguard isn’t ideal for you, check out these alternatives

Gusto

Gusto is a favorite self-service payroll software title known for its user-friendly interface and comprehensive offerings. It excels at automating payroll tasks and dishing out automated tax filing benefits.

What sets Gusto apart is its integrated HR features, which include tools for recruitment, onboarding and benefits management. This all-in-one charm makes it perfect for small businesses looking to streamline both their payroll and HR processes.

Gusto’s pricing is competitive, offering a range of plans to fit different business sizes and needs. Additionally, Gusto’s beginner-friendly approach makes it quick and easy to get started. This ease of use is particularly beneficial for those without a dedicated HR department.

ADP

If you’re determined to hire a PEO, it’s hard to go wrong with ADP. The household name is a well-established player in the payroll and HR solutions market, catering to businesses of all sizes. It is especially renowned for its scalability and robustness, making it ideal for small businesses pursuing outsized growth.

One of the company’s standout features is its extensive reporting and analytics capabilities, which help uncover opportunities to improve business efficiency.

ADP commands a higher-than-average price for most solutions. But if you have a generous budget, its broad array of services and software is hard to beat.

QuickBooks Payroll

Intuit’s QuickBooks Payroll is a formidable self-service option for small businesses. Its seamless integration with QuickBooks accounting software makes it a convenient choice, ensuring a unified platform for financial management. The competitor stands out for its ease of use, automatic payroll runs and efficient tax calculation and filing, among other perks. Plus, there are a range of subscription plans to choose from.

One unique advantage of QuickBooks Payroll is its direct deposit feature, which promises same-day or next-day payments. This lightning-fast turnaround can boost employee morale. Overall, the platform is an excellent choice for small businesses looking for an integrated payroll and accounting solution with a straightforward pricing structure.

Paychex

Paychex is another strong contender in the payroll services market, offering tailored solutions for small to medium-sized businesses. It provides comprehensive payroll processing, tax services and a suite of HR tools. The contender is distinguished by its exceptional customer service that boasts 24/7 support and a personal payroll specialist for each account. This level of support is a godsend for small-business owners who need guidance and assurance in managing their payroll.

Additionally, Paychex delivers flexible payment options, like direct deposit, paper checks and prepaid debit cards. Plus, its scalable solutions make it a viable choice for businesses planning to expand.

Review methodology

To provide you with a comprehensive and unbiased review of Safeguard Global, we delved into the company’s features and services. We scoured customer reviews and testimonials, seeking real-world insights and experiences. Additionally, we researched and analyzed its competitors in the global payroll space, benchmarking its offerings against industry standards.