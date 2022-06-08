Get a Samsung Galaxy A32 and one month of Unlimited Talk for just $100

No contracts and no hassle. Purchase a new phone for a fraction of the price.

Why does it seem so difficult to get a phone and cellular plan without some sort of hassle? We have a solution. For a limited time, you can get a Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy A32 5G + Free 1-Month Unlimited Talk, Text, & 5GB 5G/4G Data for just $99.99.

Rated 5/5 stars by verified purchasers, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G retails for around $300, making it one of the most affordable 5G devices on the market. You’ll enjoy the Galaxy’s long-lasting battery, expandable storage, multiple cameras, super-crisp display and incredibly fast 5G speed, giving you absolutely everything you need from a smartphone — for just a fraction of its normal price.

You can get that deal because the phone is locked to Boost Mobile, one of the most flexible networks in the world. With 99% nationwide coverage, you’ll thrive with unlimited talk and text as well as high-speed data without an annual service contract. You’ll even get a mobile hotspot included with all plans.

With Boost, you pay for just about everything upfront and get exactly what you pay for. There are no credit checks, monthly bills, overage fees or roaming charges, making it one of the most convenient networks around.

Make the switch, keep your number and enjoy a far more flexible phone plan. Right now, you can get a Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy A32 5G + Free 1-Month Unlimited Talk, Text, & 5GB 5G/4G Data for just $99.99, which is 67% off $304, while supplies last.

Prices and availability are subject to change.