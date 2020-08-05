Samsung Galaxy Watch3: Everything you need to know

The latest Galaxy smartwatch features a slimmer design that's packed with new features for health and fitness.

Image: Samsung

Samsung unveiled its latest smartwatch at Galaxy Unpacked during a livestream from Korea on Wednesday, August 5. The Galaxy Watch3 is the third generation of Galaxy smartwatches, with the first Galaxy Watch debuting in 2018.

The Galaxy watches are popular because they have a traditional watch appearance, but offer all of the functionality of a smartwatch, including health and fitness features, contactless payment and mobile apps.

Doug Wagner, director of product planning at Samsung Electronics America, introduced the new watch in a press briefing and said, "Even before we were stuck at home, the smartwatch market was growing at a double-digit pace. Consumers were trading in their fitness bands for top-of- the-line smartwatches, ones that look great, feel great and perform great. And now it's clear that consumers want even more from their smartwatches as they're becoming more health conscious. And we need devices that go beyond basic step counting."

What is new about the Galaxy Watch3?

This is the newest version of the Samsung smartwatch. The history of the Samsung smartwatches began with the introduction of the Gear S2 in 2015. In 2016, Samsung introduced the Gear S3. In 2018, the first Galaxy Watch debuted. And in 2019, the Galaxy Watch Active2 was released.

Comparing the 45mm Galaxy Watch3 to the 46mm Galaxy Watch, it is 14% thinner at 11.1mm (versus 13mm), 15% lighter at 53.8g (versus 63g), and yet it has a bigger screen that's 1.4" compared to 1.3" for the original Galaxy Watch and a battery that lasts 2+ days, according to Samsung.

It also has an array of new health and fitness features and can track 40 different types of exercise and running coaching tools.

It still features a rotating bezel to allow you to access to apps, sift through notifications and toggle between widgets, but the bezel is slimmer to increase the size of the screen.

"Our goal is for the Galaxy Watch3 to be the center of your wellness experience, a convenient everyday companion with an ever-expanding toolkit. Over the years, we've grown our fitness and training features, integrated sleep and stress tracking, and now we're working to offer new experiences with health monitoring," Wagner said.

There's both Bluetooth and LTE models available, so with an LTE version, the user can receive notifications and complete NFC payments through Samsung Pay even if they leave their phone at home when they're out running errands.

What are some of the new health features in the Galaxy Watch3?

The Galaxy Watch3 offers on-demand VO2 max readings.

There's new sleep tracking to measure breathing, vitals and REM cycles through a partnership with the National Sleep Foundation.

There's trip detection so that if the accelerometer detects the user has tripped on a run, slipped down the stairs or taken a fall while in motion, there's an option to send a custom SOS message.

Blood oxygen measurements will be an upcoming new feature in an app. Samsung is also developing a Samsung Health Monitor app, which includes ECG and blood pressure tracking powered by a small electrocardiograph and plethysmograph. Both of those apps will initially be available only in South Korea; Samsung is still waiting for authorization from the FDA in the US.

What are the sizes and colors that the Galaxy Watch3 comes in?

It comes in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. The colors for the 45mm version are Mystic Black and Mystic Silver, while the 41mm version comes in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Silver. The bands are interchangeable on each watch.

What is the price of the Galaxy Watch3?

The 45mm version will start at $429.99 for a Bluetooth version. The 41mm version will start at $399.99 for a Bluetooth version. The Galaxy Watch3 LTE will also come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and those will start at $449.99 and $479.99, respectively.

When can I purchase the Galaxy Watch3?

Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth and LTE will be available beginning August 6.

What are the specs of the Galaxy Watch3?

Color: Stainless Steel: Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White; Titanium: Mystic Black

Material: Stainless Steel case with premium leather strap; Titanium case with metal strap

Dimensions and Weight: 45mm: 45 x 46.2 x 11.1mm, 53.8g (Stainless Steel)/43g (Titanium)

41mm: 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm, 49.2g (Stainless Steel) *measured without strap

Display: 45mm: 1.4" (34mm)/41mm: 1.2" (30mm), Full Color Always On Display, Corning Gorilla Glass DX

Battery: 45mm: 340mAh/41mm: 247mAh WPC-based wireless charging

AP: Exynos 9110 Dual core 1.15 GHz

OS: Tizen Based Wearable OS 5.5

Memory: 1 GB RAM + 8 GB Internal Memory

Connectivity: LTE* Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n, NFC A-GPS/GLONASS/Beidou7, *LTE connectivity only available in LTE models

Sensor: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Barometer, HRM, ECG, Ambient Light

Durability: 5ATM + IP68/MIL-STD-810G

Compatibility: Android: Android 5.0 or higher & RAM 1.5 GB above, iOS: iPhone 5 and above, iOS 9.0 or above