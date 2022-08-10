Up for preorder starting August 10 and available on August 26, the Z Flip 4 starts at $1,000, while the Z Fold 4 starts at $1,800.

Samsung has taken the wraps off its latest pair of foldable phones, namely the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. At its Samsung Unpacked event on Wednesday, the mobile phone maker touted the enhanced features for its new foldable lineup, including more powerful processors, bigger batteries, and a shot of Android 12. The company also announced its new Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Folding vertically via a clamshell design, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD screen when open and a 1.9-inch screen when closed, 12-MP wide and 12-MP ultra-wide cameras in the rear, a 10-MP camera in front, 4K video capture and a fingerprint sensor on the side. Plus, the phone is available in storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The Z Flip 4’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor is faster and more powerful than the Snapdragon 888 in the Z Flip 3. The rear cameras sport a sensor that’s 65% brighter to snag crisper photos and videos, especially in low-light conditions. At 3,700 mAh, the battery is larger than the 3,300 mAh model in the Flip 3. The Super Fast Charging promises to charge your phone up to 50% capacity in around 30 minutes.

You can shoot hands-free video at different angles by partially folding the Z Flip 4 to activate its FlexCam feature, which is optimized for social media sites such as Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. Using the improved Quick Shot option, you can snap high-quality selfies from the Cover Screen without having to open the phone. With the phone closed, you can also make calls, send text messages, and tap into Samsung’s SmartThings Scene widget.

Up for preorder starting August 10, the Z Flip 4 will be available online and in retail stores beginning August 26. Starting at $1,000, the phone will offer a choice of four different colors: Bora Purple, graphite, pink gold and blue.

SEE: BYOD Approval Form (TechRepublic Premium)

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Folding horizontally like a book, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display when open and a 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display when closed, 50-MP wide and 12-MP ultra wide cameras as well as a 10-MP 3x optical zoom and 30x space zoom in the rear and a 4-MP camera in front. The phone comes in storage capacities of 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

Like the Z Flip 4, the Z Fold 4 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, more powerful than the Snapdragon 888 in the Z Fold 3. The battery provides a capacity of 4,400 mAh. The cameras offer several different modes, including Capture View Mode, Dual Preview and Rear Cam Selfie to snap photos from the front and rear. The sensor is 23% brighter to capture better pictures, especially at night. Plus, the phone was built with a slimmer hinge and narrower bezels to try to help you more easily use it with one hand.

Taking a page from Windows and macOS, the Z Fold 4 comes with a new taskbar with access to your favorite and recent apps. Using new swipe gestures, you can control and multitask different apps. For example, Google Chrome and Gmail support drag and drop gestures so you can copy and move content from one app to another. With Microsoft Office open, you can view documents, spreadsheets and presentations side by side.

Up for preorder starting August 10, the Z Fold 4 will be available online and in retail stores beginning August 26. Starting at $1,800, the phone will offer a choice of four different colors: Gray green, beige, phantom black and burgundy.

SEE: iCloud vs. OneDrive: Which is best for Mac, iPad and iPhone users? (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Galaxy Watch 5

Also debuting at Samsung Unpacked were two new smartwatches—the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. With a focus on health, the new watches come with Samsung’s BioActive sensor that measures and records your heart rate, blood oxygen level and stress level. You can also use an electrocardiogram feature to check the health of your heart and look for signs of atrial fibrillation (Afib).

A Body Composition measurement tool determines your overall health to help you set goals, perform personalized workouts and track your progress. After a workout, the Galaxy Watch 5 will track your heart rate while it starts to slow and even provide advice on drinking water based on how much you’re sweating.

At night, the watch monitors your sleep pattern and habits to see how you fare through the different stages of sleep. Snore detection and a measurement of blood oxygen levels are added to the readings. The watch also offers sleep coaching to guide you if you’re having any trouble getting a full night’s sleep.

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro come with similar features. But the Pro version is designed for an active lifestyle with a more durable Sapphire Crystal and a titanium casing designed to resist wear. A D-Buckle sport band promises better durability. Further, the Pro edition of the watch has a larger battery and includes a GPX option that guides you on hikes and bike rides with navigation routes.

Up for preorder as of August 10, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be available for sale beginning August 26. The Watch 5 will start at $280 for the Bluetooth version and $330 for the LTE version. A large 44mm option comes in graphite, sapphire and silver, while the smaller 40mm option comes in graphite, pink gold and silver. The Watch 5 Pro will start at $450 for the Bluetooth version and $500 for the LTE version. With a 45mm display, the Pro model will come in black titanium and gray titanium.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Complementing the new foldable phones is a new set of earbuds—the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Offering Hi-Fi 24 bit audio with high-dynamic range, the Buds 2 Pro strives for clearer sounds and higher-quality music. With a 15% smaller design, the new earbuds promise a secure fit to prevent them from rotating or loosening, even during a workout. If a phone call comes in while you’re listening to music, you can quickly switch the connection with your finger touch. Up for preorder as of August 10, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will be in stores starting August 26. Priced at $230, the Buds 2 Pro will come in graphite, white and bora purple.