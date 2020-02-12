Samsung's Galaxy S20 versus the Galaxy Note 10

The Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 10 both offer several different models from which to choose. Here's how they all stack up against each other.

Samsung's unveiling of its new Galaxy S20 lineup at Galaxy Unpacked on February 11 means that potential Galaxy buyers now have even more phones to consider. Beyond looking at the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra, you may be drawn to the Galaxy Note 10 series launched in 2019.

Including the Note 10, Note 10 5G (not available in the US), Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G, those are six or seven Samsung Galaxy phones worth evaluating. How do the respective models stack up against each other? Here are the key features and specs to help you decide.

Galaxy S20 lineup

The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra all come with built-in 5G, an Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 865 or Exynos 990 processor, and an Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner and facial recognition. But each have different display sizes, storage options, battery capacities, and camera specs.

Galaxy Note lineup

The Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 5G, Note 10+, and Note 10+ 5G all use the same processor, Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, and facial recognition, but differ in screen size, storage options, battery capacities, and camera specs.

With the exception of the built-in 5G connectivity, the Note 10 and the Note 10 5G have the same features as do the Note 10+ and the Note 10+ 5G. The Note 10 5G is available in certain countries in Europe and other regions, but not in the US.

Display

The S20 lineup uses a Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display at 3,200x1,440 pixels. The S20 has a 6.2-inch screen at 563 ppi, the S20+ a 6.7-inch screen at 525 ppi, and the S20 Ultra a 6.9-inch screen at 511ppi.

The Note 10 family is also outfitted with a Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display. The Note 10 uses a 6.3-inch FHD+ display at 2,280x1,080 pixels and 401 ppi, while the Note 10+ uses a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display at 3,040x1,440 pixels and 498 ppi.

Memory and storage

The S20 comes with 12 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The S20+ offers three options: 12 GB RAM with 128 GB of storage, 12 GB RAM with 256 GB of storage, and 12 GB RAM with 512 GB of storage. The S20 Ultra also offers three options: 12 GB RAM with 128 GB of storage, 12 GB RAM with 256 GB of storage, and 16 GB RAM with 512 GB of storage. With all three phones, you can increase the storage to as much as 1TB with a microSD card.

The Note 10 is equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, while the Note 10+ gives you a choice of 12GB RAM with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The Note 10 doesn't have a microSD card, so you can't bump up the storage beyond 256GB. The Note 10+ does have the necessary SD slot, letting you increase the storage to as much as 1TB.

Camera

The Galaxy S20 uses a three-camera system in the rear with a 12MP ultra wide, 12MP wide, and 64MP telephoto. The S20+ has the same setup but adds a fourth camera in the form of a DepthVision Time of Flight (ToF) 3D lens that lends itself to more creative and artistic photos and videos. The S20 Ultra ups the ante with a 108-megapixel main wide in the rear along with a 12MP wide, 48MP telephoto, and the ToF camera. In the front, the S20 and S20+ have a 10MP camera, while the S20 Ultra bumps that up to 40MP.

The Galaxy Note 10 also uses a three-camera system in the rear with a 16MP ultra wide, 12MP wide, and 12MP telephoto. The Note 10+ uses the same three cameras with the same megapixels but adds the ToF 3D lens to the mix. Both models have a 10MP camera in front.

Video recording

All three Galaxy S20 phones can record 8K video at 24 frames per second (FPS) with the rear camera and 4K video at 60 FPS with the front camera. The Note 10 and Note 10+ can shoot 4K video at 60 FPS with the rear camera and 4K videos at 30 FPS with the front camera.

Network and connectivity

The entire Galaxy S20 lineup comes with 5G built in, though your options vary by country. In the US, only the 5G variants will be available for sale. In other countries, such as the UK and Australia, you'll have a choice between 5G and 4G LTE models. The 5G technology in the Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra uses sub-6, which includes frequencies under 6GHz for broader coverage, and millimeter wave (mmWave) for higher speeds. The Galaxy S20 supports only sub-6.

If you want a Note 10 with 5G, the Note 10 5G and the Note 10+ 5G are two options. The Note 10+ 5G supports both sub-6 and mmWave. Again though, your options vary by country. In the US, the Note 10+ 5G is for sale but not the Note 5G. In certain countries in Europe and other regions, both the Note 10 5G and the Note 10+ 5G are available.

Battery

Looking at the Galaxy S20 lineup, the S20 is rated with a battery capacity of 4,000 mAh, the S20+ at 4,500 mAh, and the S20 Ultra at 5,000 mAh. The Galaxy Note 10 has a rated capacity of 3,500 mAh, while the Note 10+ is rated at 4,300 mAh.

Security

The Galaxy S20 and the Note 10 phones all come with Samsung's Knox security features to better secure and protect your data. They also all offer an Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and facial recognition for you to lock and unlock your device.

Dimensions & weight

The sizes and weights of the different phones are:

Galaxy S20: 151.7mm x 69.1mm x 7.9mm; weighs 163g

151.7mm x 69.1mm x 7.9mm; weighs 163g Galaxy S20+: 161.9mm x 73.7mm x 7.8mm; weighs 186g

161.9mm x 73.7mm x 7.8mm; weighs 186g Galaxy S20 Ultra: 166.9mm x 76mm x 8.8mm; weighs 220g

166.9mm x 76mm x 8.8mm; weighs 220g Note 10: 151mm x 71.8mm x 7.9mm, weighs 168g

151mm x 71.8mm x 7.9mm, weighs 168g Note 10+: 162.3mm x 77.2mm x 7.9mm, weighs 196g

Colors

Your color options are as follows:

Galaxy S20: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink

Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink Galaxy S20+: Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black

Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cosmic Black Galaxy S20 Ultra: Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black

Cosmic Grey, Cosmic Black Galaxy Note 10: Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White

Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White Galaxy Note 10+: Aura Glow, Aura Black, Aura White, Aura Blue (Aura Blue available only with an unlocked Note10+)

Accessories

The entire S20 family is compatible with the DeX docking system, which lets you create a desktop experience by using the phone with an external monitor, mouse, and keyboard. A feature called Wireless PowerShare provides a type of reverse wireless charging that lets you place any Qi-compatible devices, such as Samsung's Galaxy Buds, directly onto the phone for charging.

Both the Note 10 and Note 10+ support the DeX docking system and Wireless PowerShare. The Note 10 phones also work with Samsung's Bluetooth-capable S Pen for drawing on the screen and activating certain features by hovering the pen over the screen via Air command.

Availability

The Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra will all be available for preorder starting February 21, while the phones will be for sale in stores and online starting March 6. The Note 10 phones have been available for sale since August 23, 2019.

Price

The Galaxy S20 starts at $999, the S20+ at $1,199, and the S20 Ultra at $1,399. The Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949, the Note 10+ at $1,099, and the Note 10+ 5G at $1,299.

