Samsung Galaxy S20: A cheat sheet

Samsung's new Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra phones boast triple-camera systems, 5G connectivity, an Infinity-O display, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy S20 rundown: Features that make the phones great for business buyers Samsung's 5G Galaxy S20, S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra are loaded with features, like 5G and improved security, that will appeal to business buyers and enterprise IT.

With the new Galaxy S20 family unveiled at Samsung Unpacked in San Francisco on February 11, Samsung offers three different phones: the S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. All three models come with an Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 CPU, and 5G connectivity, but each has a different display size and different camera specs.

How do the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S10 Ultra compare?

The Galaxy S20 sports a 6.2-inch 3,200x1,440px Wide Quad HD+, Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display. The rear cameras include a 12MP Main Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 64MP Telephoto with a 3X optical zoom and a 30X digital zoom. The rear cameras can shoot 8K video at 30 frames per second. The front camera is 10MP and can shoot 4K video at 60FPS. It's packed with 12 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage that can be increased to 1 TB with a microSD card. The battery's capacity is rated at 4,000 mAh. The S20 starts at $850.

The Galaxy S20+ has a 6.7-inch 3,200x1,400px Wide Quad HD+, Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display. The rear cameras include a 12MP Main Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 64MP Telephoto with a 3X optical zoom and a 30X digital zoom. The rear cameras can shoot 8K video at 30 frames per second. The front camera is 10MP and can shoot 4K video at 60FPS. It's packed with 12 GB of memory and 128 GB/512 GB of storage that can be increased to 1 TB with a microSD card. The battery's capacity is rated at 4,500 mAh. The S20+ starts at $950.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra 6.9-inch 3,200x1,400px Wide Quad HD+, Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display. The rear cameras include a 108MP Main Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 48MP Telephoto with a 10X optical zoom and a 100X digital zoom. The rear cameras can shoot 8K video at 30 frames per second. The front camera is 40MP and can shoot 4K video at 60FPS. It's packed with 12 GB of memory and 128 GB/512 GB of storage that can be increased to 1 TB with a microSD card. The battery's capacity is rated at 5,00 mAh. The S20 Ultra starts at a hefty $1,200.

All three phones come with 5G connectivity, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare, an embedded Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, and facial recognition. Built-in sensors include an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, compass, magnet (hall) sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, and an HR sensor. All three come with Android 10.0 with One UI 2.0.

The Infinity-O display on the Galaxy S20 will include Samsung's Ultrasonic fingerprint reader, which offers stronger security and privacy features than previous fingerprint sensors. The Wireless PowerShare is a type of reverse wireless charging that lets you place any Qi-compatible devices, such as Samsung's Galaxy Buds, directly onto the phone for charging. The phone also includes Samsung's 3D Depth Camera for 3D-image capturing to power Video Live Focus and Quick Measure.

All three models work with the DeX docking system, which lets you create a desktop experience by using them with an external monitor, mouse, and keyboard. The built-in 5G connectivity means that if you're on a 5G network, you can download content faster with little or no lag time or latency, use AR and VR more smoothly, and make 4K video calls. The three-camera system offers ultra wide, wide, and telephone lenses to capture a large variety of scenes.

The phones will be available in an array of colors, including cosmic gray, cosmic black, cloud blue, and cloud pink.

Why does 5G matter?

Mobile network carriers have been competing with each other to roll out next-generation 5G networks for individual users and business customers. At the same time, smartphone makers have been trying to build more devices to take advantage of 5G. A true 5G device supports the industry standard of 5G NR, allowing for data transmission speeds of up to 20 Gb per second. 5G won't work with existing 4G phones because it's a separate technology from 4G standards such as LTE or WiMAX.

One of the biggest benefits of a 5G smartphone is faster speed and lower latencies compared with 4G phones. A 5G phone is roughly 20 times faster than a 4G phone, while latency can be reduced to a millisecond. This can help with video conferences, virtual meetings, and collaboration.

These phones also can work more effectively in densely packed areas--as many as one million devices per square kilometer, which is ten times what's possible with 4G, according to Blackard. As such, 5G potentially cannot only benefit individual users but also factories, plants, laboratories, and other facilities that may house a lot of devices under one roof.

In late 2018, mobile network operators such as AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile began rolling out 5G in various US markets, as are similar companies in the UK, Australia, and across the globe.

Three camera system

The three cameras on the rear offer ultra wide, wide, and telephoto lenses. The S20 will come with a 12MP main wide lens, a 12MP ultra wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto lens. The rear camera will offer a 3X optical zoom and up to a 30x digital zoom. A 10MP camera graces the front.

The S20+ will offer the same three lenses with the same megapixels and zoom levels but will add the same Time of Flight (ToF) camera built into the Galaxy S10 5G and the Note 10+. Using 3D, the ToF feature can better measure depth and distance. ToF works in combination with Live Focus video and Quick Measure to help you produce more creative artistic photos and videos.

The S20 Ultra bumps up the megapixel levels with a 108MP main wide lens, a 12MP ultra wide, and a 48MP telephone lens. The zoom levels are higher with a 10X optical zoom and a 100X digital zoom. A 40MP camera is found in front.

What is the Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner?

The Ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is built into the bottom of the phone's display in a fixed location. It reads the 3D ridges of fingerprints, offers better anti-spoofing technology, and works in full sunlight. Knox Security is built in, while the fingerprint itself is stored in an encrypted TrustZone.

What is Wireless PowerShare?

Wireless PowerShare uses any of the Galaxy S20 phones as a charger for other devices, such as earbuds, smartwatches, and even other smartphones. It will charge even if the phone isn't plugged in, but the charge stops once the phone drops to 30% battery life. Such a feature could benefit travelers and people on the road as it would allow them to back fewer cords and chargers.

What is DeX?

DeX mode is an Android-based interface that lets you use the phone with an external monitor, mouse, and keyboard for a PC-like experience. Using a dongle or a multi-port adapter, you can connect the phone to an external monitor using HDMI. You can also connect a wireless keyboard and mouse using Bluetooth or a wired keyboard and mouse through USB ports. In the past, you had to use a full docking station to create this type of experience, but with DeX, all you need is a dongle or supported HDMI adapter.

How do the Galaxy S20 models differ from last year's Galaxy S10 family?

The three Galaxy S20 models can be roughly compared with their S10 counterparts as follows: The S20 compares with the S10, the S20+ compares with the S10+, and the S20 Ultra compares with the S10 5G.

As such, all three Galaxy S20 phones offer large screen sizes over their comparable S10 versions. The Galaxy S20's screen size is 6.2 inches compared with the S10 at 6.1 inches. The Galaxy S20+ has a screen size of 6.7 inches versus the 6.4 inches on the Galaxy S10+. And the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch screen compared with the 6.7-inch screen on the Galaxy S10 5G. Given the larger screen sizes, the S20 phones are slightly larger and weigh slightly more than their S10 counterparts.

The S20 and S10 phones come with three different rear camera modes: Ultra wide, wide, and telephoto. But some of the megapixel counts are higher on the new phones. For example, the S20 and S20+ both have a 64MP rear telephoto lens, while the S10 and S10+ have a 12MP telephone lens in back. The S20 Ultra boasts a 108MP main wide lens in the rear, while the S10 5G offers a 12MP wide angle lens. The optical and digital zoom levels are also higher in the S20 lineup.

The memory and storage capacities are higher in the S20 family. Plus, all three of the new models come with 5G connectivity, whereas only last year's Galaxy S10 5G offers the latest generation of cellular technology.

Who is the target audience for the Galaxy S20 family?

The target audience for the S20 phones is the buyer who wants to be first with a new device, particularly an enterprise user who lives in a market where 5G is available. The basic S20 is designed for users who want the core features of the new phone but don't need the larger size or don't want to pay more for the other two models. The S20+ is the mid-range model for consumers who want a bit larger screen size and the Time of Flight feature. The S20 Ultra is for people who don't mind spending more to get the the largest size and the highest megapixel cameras for the buck.

Where and when can I buy the Galaxy S20?

The Galaxy S20 will be available at some point during the second quarter of 2020. No sales price has been released, nor has a specific release date been given. It will be exclusive to Verizon in the second quarter upon its release and available to AT&T, Spectrum Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile at a later date this summer.

What are the specifications of the Galaxy S20?

Dimension and weight : 152mmx68mmx7.9mm; weighs 164g

: 152mmx68mmx7.9mm; weighs 164g Display : 6.2", 3,200x1,440px 20:9 (563ppi) Wide Quad HD+, 120hz Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.2", 3,200x1,440px 20:9 (563ppi) Wide Quad HD+, 120hz Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor : Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990

: Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 Network : 5G

: 5G Cameras : Rear: 12MP Main Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 64MP Telephoto, 3X Optical Zoom, Up to 30x Digital Zoom, Up to 8K 30FPS Video Recording. Front: 10MP Front Camera, up to 4K 60FPS Video Recording

: Rear: 12MP Main Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 64MP Telephoto, 3X Optical Zoom, Up to 30x Digital Zoom, Up to 8K 30FPS Video Recording. Front: 10MP Front Camera, up to 4K 60FPS Video Recording Memory and storage : 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128 GB + MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)

: 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128 GB + MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Battery : 4,000 mAh

: 4,000 mAh Charging : Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare

: Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare Security : Embedded Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition

: Embedded Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Sensors : Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Compass, Magnet (Hall) Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, HR Sensor

: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Compass, Magnet (Hall) Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, HR Sensor Water Resistance : IP68

: IP68 Operating System: Android 10.0 with One UI 2.0

What are the specifications of the Galaxy S20+?

Dimension and weight : 162mmx74mmx7.8mm; weighs 188g

: 162mmx74mmx7.8mm; weighs 188g Display : 6.7", 3,200x1,400px, 20:9 (525ppi) Wide Quad HD+, 120hz Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.7", 3,200x1,400px, 20:9 (525ppi) Wide Quad HD+, 120hz Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor : Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990

: Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 Network : 5G

: 5G Cameras : Rear: 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 64MP Telephoto, Time of Flight sensor, 3X Optical Zoom, Up to 30X Digital Zoom, Up to 8K 30FPS Video Recording. Front: 10MP Front Camera, up to 4K 60FPS Video Recording

: Rear: 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 64MP Telephoto, Time of Flight sensor, 3X Optical Zoom, Up to 30X Digital Zoom, Up to 8K 30FPS Video Recording. Front: 10MP Front Camera, up to 4K 60FPS Video Recording Memory and storage : 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128 GB + MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)

: 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128 GB + MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Battery : 4,500 mAh with 25-watt fast charging

: 4,500 mAh with 25-watt fast charging Charging : Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare

: Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare Security : Embedded Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition

: Embedded Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Sensors : Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Compass, Magnet (Hall) Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, HR Sensor

: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Compass, Magnet (Hall) Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, HR Sensor Water Resistance : IP68

: IP68 Operating System: Android 10.0 with One UI 2.0

What are the specifications of the Galaxy S20 Ultra?

Dimension and weight : 167mmx76mmx8.8mm; weighs 221g

: 167mmx76mmx8.8mm; weighs 221g Display : 6.9", 3,200x1,400px, 20:9 (511ppi) Wide Quad HD+, 120hz Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate

: 6.9", 3,200x1,400px, 20:9 (511ppi) Wide Quad HD+, 120hz Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate Processor : Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990

: Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 Network : 5G

: 5G Cameras : Rear: 108MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 48MP Telephoto, Time of Flight, 10X Optical Zoom, Up to 100X Digital Zoom, Up to 8K 30FPS Video Recording. Front: 40MP Wide Front Camera, up to 4K 60FPS Video Recording

: Rear: 108MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 48MP Telephoto, Time of Flight, 10X Optical Zoom, Up to 100X Digital Zoom, Up to 8K 30FPS Video Recording. Front: 40MP Wide Front Camera, up to 4K 60FPS Video Recording Memory and storage : 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128 GB/256GB/512 GB + MicroSD slot (up to 1TB)

: 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128 GB/256GB/512 GB + MicroSD slot (up to 1TB) Battery : 5,000 mAh

: 5,000 mAh Charging : Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare

: Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare Security : Embedded Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition

: Embedded Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner, Face Recognition Sensors : Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Compass, Magnet (Hall) Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, HR Sensor

: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Compass, Magnet (Hall) Sensor, Proximity Sensor, RGB Light Sensor, HR Sensor Water Resistance : IP68

: IP68 Operating System: Android 10.0 with One UI 2.0

