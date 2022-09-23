If you’re in need of a newer laptop, look no further than the Dell Latitude E7470.

Everybody wants to have the newest electronics and the most cutting-edge tech, but that’s not exactly the most economically viable strategy. Still, time and accidents happen, and sometimes, you have to drop some big money on something new.

Unless, of course, you don’t. When you buy refurbished electronics, you can save a bundle on previously used tech that has been returned to the factory and fixed up to work like new. Take, for instance, this Dell Latitude E7470 14″ Laptop.

This 2016 Dell model has been refurbished and is certified with a grade “A” rating, meaning it looks and runs like new. If you’re in the market for a laptop for the remote working world, you could do a whole lot worse than the 14″ full HD Latitude. The display is anti-glare and features a narrow border that is engineered to fit a 13″ frame to keep it lightweight without sacrificing functionality. It also offers best-in-class durability thanks to the magnesium alloy build.

When it comes to performance, you’ll be able to multitask and churn through your work without lag thanks to an Intel Core i5 2.3GHz processor and 8GB of RAM. It also offers 256GB of onboard SSD storage to safely store all of your essential files and a 9-hour battery life to support those long days away from an outlet. Plus, with two display ports, you can connect two full HD displays for an extra efficient home office. But if you’re away from the office, you’ll also appreciate just how easy the Latitude is to set up.

You don’t have to break the bank for a laptop that works like new. For a limited time, you can get a Dell Latitude E7470 14″ Laptop for 25% off $470 at just $349.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.