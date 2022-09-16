Want to save money on a high-end Microsoft Surface 3? Buy it refurbished rather than new.

If you’re looking for an upgrade, it’s smart to consider refurbished tech. When you buy refurbished tech, you can get outstanding electronics that have gotten a factory refresh yet not have to pay the brand premium. For instance, this refurbished 2019 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is on sale now for 22% off the retail price.

The Surface 3 runs Windows 10 Pro and is powered by a 10th Gen 1.2GHz Intel Core i5 quad-core processor. It supports 8GB of LPPDR4x RAM, giving you the power to multitask freely and effectively manage all of the things you have to do throughout your day without worrying about lag. It even has 256GB of SSD, which is plenty for the average user.

The Surface 3 has a 13.5″ PixelSense display with integrated Intel Iris Plus Graphics that support 2256×1504 resolution and ultra-slim bezels for extremely immersive streaming and gaming. Plus, you can utilize touch gestures and commands within Windows 10 Home to enjoy even more personalization. And, of course, it has integrated HD camera and studio mics for crisp, clear video calls and an 11.5-hour battery life to support those extra long days away from an outlet.

Work smarter and not harder: Upgrade your tech without paying a premium price. For a limited time, you can get a refurbished 2019 Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for 22% off $844 at just $652.99.

Prices and availability are subject to change.