Security breaches: 4 business impacts

The average cost of a cyberattack is approximately $4.6 million, according to a Radware report.

Top 5 data recovery tips Losing data can be a scary experience. Tom Merritt offers five tips for creating a data recovery plan.

Cybersecurity is now a joint responsibility among C-suite members in an organization, according to a recent Radware report. The 2019 C-Suite Perspectives: From Defense to Offense, Executives Turn Information Security Into a Competitive Advantage report detailed how cybersecurity is a key business driver for executives, as 75% of executives cited security as an integral factor in their marketing strategy.

The report surveyed 263 executives worldwide to determine how they viewed the importance of cybersecurity. Security remains a top priority in the enterprise, with 72% of executives citing information security as a recurring agenda topic in ever board meeting, the report found.

SEE: How to build a successful career in cybersecurity (free PDF)

A cybersecurity incident can have a major effect on business operations, the report found. Cybersecurity breaches result in the following four major business impacts, executives reported::



Customer loss (45%) Brand reputation loss (44%) Revenue loss (32%) Operational loss (32%)

The average cost per cyberattack is approximately $4.6 million, with the estimated total cost of cyberattacks for an organization as more than $10 million.

"This year's C-Suite Perspectives report shines a spotlight on increased sophistication of management philosophy for information security and security strategy," said Anna Convery-Pelletier, CMO at Radware, in a press release. "While responsibility for cybersecurity continues to be spearheaded by the CIO and CISO, it is also being shared throughout the entire C-Suite. Security issues now influence brand reputation, brand trust and consumer trust, which forces organizations to make a fundamental shift in thinking about the role of security in customer experience, marketing and business operations."

For more, check out How to protect your organization's online data: 5 tips on TechRepublic

Cybersecurity Insider Newsletter Strengthen your organization's IT security defenses by keeping abreast of the latest cybersecurity news, solutions, and best practices. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see