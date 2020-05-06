Security concerns intensify amid shift to remote working

More than half of the professionals surveyed for Barracuda Networks said their workforce isn't properly trained to handle the risks associated with remote working.

The coronavirus has prompted a fast and unprecedented transition to working remotely as people across the world are forced to self-quarantine. But because this shift has occurred so quickly, organizations are struggling to manage the repercussions and side effects.

One area proving to be a challenge is security. A blog post published Wednesday by security provider Barracuda Networks illustrates how and why cybersecurity concerns have increased along with the move to a remote workforce.

A survey of 1,000 business decision makers commissioned by Barracuda and conducted by independent research agency Censuswide found that 46% of respondents have already seen at least one cybersecurity scare since shifting to remote working. A full 51% have witnessed a rise in email phishing attacks since this shift. Further, 49% expect to see a data breach or other security incident in the next month as a result of remote working.

As the swing to remote working was forced on organizations more swiftly than expected, many are simply not prepared to manage the associated security risks. Among those surveyed, 51% said their workforce is not proficient or properly trained to handle the risks of remote working, while 46% said they're not confident that their web applications are secure. To expedite the process, half of the respondents said they've allowed employees to use personal email addresses and personal devices to perform company work.

As businesses are impacted financially by COVID-19, determining where to spend your budget dollars takes on a new challenge. Some 40% of those surveyed have actually cut their cybersecurity budgets as a cost-saving measure to help tackle the COVID-19 crisis. Yet half of the respondents would consider making workforce reductions if it meant company data protection and security could be properly funded.

A transition to remote working was already on the agenda of many organizations. But the current one has proven more abrupt than expected. A full 55% of respondents said they would not have implemented remote working within the next five years had it not been for the COVID-19 crisis. Some 53% said that the coronavirus pandemic made them accelerate their plans for moving all their data to a cloud-based model. In the face of the quick transition, 56% said they plan to continue widespread remote working even after the crisis is over.

The finding that many organizations have trimmed their security budgets to cut costs is particularly alarming. Calling it the wrong move, Barracuda noted that hackers are now even more focused on finding organizations with security vulnerabilities and a weakened infrastructure

"When cybersecurity is deprioritized or neglected by businesses, hackers can target untrained, susceptible remote workers with increasingly sophisticated and incredibly realistic email phishing attacks," Barracuda said in its blog post. "As many businesses enter their third month of remote working, it's time they refocus efforts on tackling this growing cyber threat. At this crucial time, one successful data breach could be the final straw for many businesses, which are already facing an uphill battle against COVID-19. And, in the current threat landscape, it's no longer a matter of 'if' a company's security will be tested by cyber criminals, it's a matter of 'when.'"

