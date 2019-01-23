Security

Security is the no. 1 IT barrier to cloud and SaaS adoption

More than 70% of tech professionals said security spending has increased in the past year, according to a Ping Identity report.

January 23, 2019

Security is the top barrier in cloud and Software as a Service (SaaS) adoption for enterprise IT infrastructures, according to a Ping Identity report released on Wednesday. Some 43% of IT professionals surveyed said that security is the biggest obstacle for cloud adoption, and 37% said security is also the biggest barrier to SaaS adoption, said the report.

Less than one quarter (21%) of tech professionals said that more than half of their IT infrastructure is hosted in the public cloud, and 15% said more than one half is made up of SaaS applications. Yet, more than one quarter (27%) of respondents reported experiencing a data breach on customer identity stored in the public cloud, on-premises, or in a SaaS application provider's cloud, according to the report.

Because of this spike in cybersecurity attacks, nearly three-fourths of respondents (71%) said their organizations will spend more on protecting consumer identity data within the year, while only 1% said such spending would decrease, the report noted.

"With security as the biggest barrier to cloud and SaaS adoption, it's no wonder we're seeing enterprises prioritize their security investment—especially following a year that was defined by data breaches," Richard Bird, chief customer information officer of PingIdentity, said in a press release. "Safeguarding customer, proprietary and partner data is more important than ever for enterprises seeking to build trust and transition to a more hybrid IT infrastructure. It's imperative that IT professionals understand the value and effectiveness of the right security controls for their organizations before taking a blanket approach to protecting their data."

More than 90% of respondents suggested multi-factor authentication as the most effective security control for their organization, along with encryption and standard technologies lie firewalls, IDS, and IPS, the report found.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • Security remains the top barrier in cloud and SaaS adoption for the enterprise. — Ping, 2019
  • 71% of IT professionals said organizations will implement more more money on protecting customer identity data this year. — Ping, 2019

