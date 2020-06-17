Sharp drop in overall security spending forecast from Gartner due to COVID-19

The pandemic is causing security spending in 2020 to shrink dramatically in most, but not all, segments, according to a revised estimate.

Analytics firm Gartner has revised its 2020 security spending forecast in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, predicting an increase, but a much smaller one than originally expected.

Gartner's original 2020 security spending forecast issued in December 2019 predicted an 8.7% growth rate, which is now being revised down to only 2.4% growth.

"Overall we expect a pause and a reduction of growth in both security software and services during 2020," said Gartner Managing VP Lawrence Pingree, which he attributes directly to COVID-19.

Despite the overall decline in security spending in 2020, some segments of the cybersecurity market are seeing increases directly attributable to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"There are a few factors in favor of some security market segments, such as cloud-based offerings and subscriptions, being propped up by demand or delivery model. Some security spending will not be discretionary and the positive trends cannot be ignored," Pingree said.

Reflecting that, Gartner predicts a 33.3% increase in spending on cloud security in 2020 over 2019. Other areas seeing growth are data security at 7.2%, application security at 6.2%, and identity access management and infrastructure protection, both predicted to grow by 5.8%.

Most segments will still see gains, albeit smaller than the ones listed above. Of the 10 security segments listed in Gartner's prediction, only two of them are forecasted to decline: Network security equipment and consumer security software at -12.6% and -0.3%, respectively.

Resilience in the security market, Gartner said, is largely due to increased penetration of the cloud-based delivery model, which was responsible for 12% of overall security deployments in 2019.

In general, cloud-based delivery models have exceeded 50% of deployments for markets such as secure email and web gateways, Gartner said.

Cloud-based security has been expected to grow rapidly for some time, and new security concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic may serve to accelerate that transition as remote work means there's less need for centralized security inside of a castle-like perimeter.

This tracks with Gartner's predictions for loss in the network security hardware department: Why invest in securing an on-premise network when more of your business is moving to the cloud?

Cloud-hosted SaaS security tools can reduce overhead and free up IT time spent updating software, but they aren't without their drawbacks. A March 2020 survey of security professionals found that many have data privacy concerns, fears over service disruptions, and software integration, and worries over data sovereignty.

Gartner clients can read a full report of security spending at Gartner's website, and tech decision makers should be sure to check out Gartner's COVID-19 resilience resource center for strategies in adapting to the changing business technology landscape.

