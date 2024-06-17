TL;DR: Develop the skills necessary to recognize and resolve workplace issues with The Six Sigma Green & Yellow Belt Certification Training Bundle. It is currently 49% off and available for just $40.

While all companies are different from each other in some way, there are some skills and knowledge that can be effectively applied to all of them.

If it's possible that you could benefit from learning how to spot common workplace challenges and resolve them, then The Six Sigma Green & Yellow Belt Certification Training Bundle can probably help.

Lean Six Sigma: Yellow Belt

The Lean Six Sigma: Yellow Belt module will provide a foundation for understanding the DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, and Control) method. You’ll learn how to apply the tools and techniques that can benefit any organization. This helps to strengthen problem-solving skills that can improve your approach to workplace challenges. By the end of the course, you’ll have developed the skills necessary for navigating and measuring product development and understood the KPIs to aim for.

Lean Six Sigma: Green Belt

The Lean Six Sigma: Green Belt module introduces you to the methods and tools required to participate successfully in DMAIC improvement and problem-solving projects in a transactional or manufacturing environment. Group exercises will help you learn and retain the information you’ll be working with. These include DFSS tools like Quality Function Deployment (QFD), Risk Priority Number (RPN) and Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA).

That module is a class favorite, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars from previous students. These courses are presented by IDUNOVA, a company with over two decades of experience in online IT training and more than a million students worldwide. They partner with tech giants to keep courses relevant and up-to-date, then collaborate with industry experts to create a wide range of IT certifications.

Hardware and software tools can be vital to the success of any business. However, developing skills to streamline workplace efficiency and reduce errors is equally valuable.

Get The Six Sigma Green & Yellow Belt Certification Training Bundle today

