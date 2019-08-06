Slack's new security features give enterprise admins more control over data

Slack's Enterprise Grid product now helps admins limit which people and devices can access Slack, and how Slack can be used.

On Tuesday, Slack announced several security upgrades to its Enterprise Grid product to help enterprise teams be more productive while still meeting strong security and compliance requirements.

"We're introducing a suite of new features that give enterprise admins and security-conscious IT leaders even more control over how their organization's data can be accessed and shared in Slack," according to a blog post.

These controls allow teams to work from any location using Slack's mobile app while maintaining security compliance to industry and company-specific requirements, and also limit which people and devices can access Slack. They also allow administrators to choose which features to use, and customize their implementation, the post said.

The following tools are available as part of the enterprise security suite now:

Secondary authentication controls: Admins can configure Slack to require multi-factor authentication using Face ID, Touch ID, or a generated passcode for an additional layer of security.

Session management tools: Admins can remotely wipe mobile or desktop sessions associated with a particular user in the event that a device is lost or stolen, via an API.

Domain whitelisting tools: Admins can define which workspaces can be accessed within a corporate network to prevent employees from signing in to unapproved ones, helping to protect sensitive information and helping keep teams on track

Restrictions on downloading files and copying messages on mobile devices: This is for organizations that need more control over how information is accessed and used, particularly in fields like finance and healthcare

Slack plans to add the following features in the future:

Session management controls will be added to the Slack admin dashboard. Admins can also define the maximum number of devices an employee can be logged into at once.

Device jailbreak detection , and access blocking to secure devices

The ability to require app upgrades , so employees always have the latest version of Slack

Blocking file downloads from desktop computers outside of non-approved IP addresses

A mobile browser control feature, allowing admins to require all links shared in Slack to open in specific browsers that are managed within a Mobile Application Management container

"These new features are designed for leaders who want to modernize and improve how their organizations work, while maintaining compliance with their industry- or company-specific security policies," the post said. "It's all part of our ongoing commitment to providing IT leaders and enterprise admins with the tools they need to deploy Slack to thousands of employees in a safe, secure and centralized way."

