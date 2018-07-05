Smartphone fingerprint sensor checks body temperature to boost biometric security

Fingerprint sensors implanted behind a button or on the back of your phone are a thing of the past. Future smartphones will feature a temperature-sensitive fingerprint sensor placed under the screen, according to report by Nature Communications on Tuesday.

Currently, most capacitive smartphone fingerprint scanners are opaque, requiring them to lay behind a bezel, under a home button, or on the backside a device. A sensor integrated into the actual smartphone screen has remained absent, and Apple cleverly avoided that obstacle by using 3D-depth sensing cameras for face identification (Face ID).

Finger sensor could be the safer, more efficient solution. In order to protect smartphones from being compromised by fingerprint forgery, they use temperature sensors to distinguish the human print from an artificial print, said the report. Additionally, transparent pressure sensors are placed under the display to detect tactile pressures, said Nature Communications.

A display-integrated sensor system is beneficial because it optimizes your screen size, allowing for the elimination of a home button. While Apple's FaceID was a smart solution, it was by no means a perfect one, having issues detecting a face on the first try or detecting faces with certain types of sunglasses.

"The high resolution of this fingerprint sensor array (318 CPI) sufficiently satisfies the criteria set by the FBI for extracting fingerprint patterns, and its good transparency (89% in the visible light regime) enables its integration into a display," said the report.

The new sensor may not be able to recognize high fever temperatures, as it is just designed to detect the normal temperature of human skin, but this solution could better protect your smartphone from cybercriminals.

