Squarespace is a solid choice for building websites, but it’s not the best fit for everyone. While its design templates are polished, and its interface is beginner-friendly, it has notable limitations — especially when it comes to pricing, customization, and flexibility. If you need deeper integrations, better performance, or a more cost-effective hosting solution, Squarespace may not be the right tool for you.

After evaluating key factors like performance, security, ease of use, and pricing, I’ve identified the five best Squarespace alternatives for 2025. Each option on this list offers something that Squarespace doesn’t — whether that’s stronger WordPress integration, better scalability, or a lower entry price. By the end of this guide, you’ll know which best Squarespace alternative suits your needs.

Best overall Squarespace alternative: DreamHost

Best budget Squarespace alternative: Hostinger

Best for ease of use: GoDaddy

Best for security: ScalaHosting

Best for WordPress integration: Bluehost

Provider Overall Rating Best For Starting Price Performance Ease of Use Security Notable Features DreamHost 4.23 Best Overall $4.95/mo 4.79 4.69 4.82 WordPress integration, performance Hostinger 4.19 Best Budget Option $1.99/mo 3.75 4.69 4.46 Affordable, good support GoDaddy 3.72 Best for Ease of Use $7.99/mo 3.33 3.75 4.46 Domain management, simple setup ScalaHosting 3.91 Best for Security $12.95/mo 3.33 4.06 4.64 Security features, performance Bluehost 3.60 Best for WordPress $2.95/mo 3.54 4.06 3.93 WordPress-focused

DreamHost: Best overall Squarespace alternative Dreamhost pros & cons Pros: Excellent uptime and performance

User-friendly control panel

Good customer support Cons: Slightly higher pricing on renewal

Limited third-party integrations DreamHost is an excellent alternative to Squarespace, offering robust performance, great security, and strong WordPress integration. Unlike Squarespace, DreamHost provides more control over customization while maintaining ease of use. Why I chose DreamHost DreamHost is the best among Squarespace alternatives because it delivers superior performance (4.79/5) and security (4.82/5) at a competitive price. Unlike Squarespace, which prioritizes ease of use over customization, DreamHost gives users far more control over their website — especially for those who want to use WordPress. While Squarespace limits advanced configurations, DreamHost allows for complete site ownership, custom plugins, and deep backend modifications, making it a more flexible choice for developers and businesses with growing needs. DreamHost excels in server performance and reliability, making it the best option for websites that prioritize speed and uptime. While Scala Hosting offers strong security features, DreamHost balances security with ease of use, making it more accessible for users who need a powerful yet manageable hosting solution. If you’re looking for a platform that delivers both customization and high-end performance, DreamHost is the strongest alternative to Squarespace. Dreamhost pricing Plan Type DreamHost Starting Price Key Features Shared Hosting $4.95/month for the first 3 months, then $7.99/month after 1 website, free domain, AI website builder, free WordPress migrations, 97-day money-back guarantee Managed WordPress $19.95/month for the first 3 months, then $23.99/month after Free priority site migration, WordPress installer, 2 weeks of backups, unlimited email VPS Hosting $15.00/month for the first 3 months, then $37.99 /month after (for the basic VPS tier) Unlimited websites, 24/7 support, 2 GB RAM, 2 vCPU Cores Dedicated Hosting Starts at $165/month Root Access, local MySQL database server, Ubuntu, Server Monitoring, DDoS Protection Standout features of Bluehost Optimized WordPress Hosting: Officially recommended by WordPress.org, with one-click installation and automatic updates.

Officially recommended by WordPress.org, with one-click installation and automatic updates. Industry-Leading Security: Free SSL, domain privacy, daily backups, and built-in malware protection.

Free SSL, domain privacy, daily backups, and built-in malware protection. 100% Uptime Guarantee: Unlike Squarespace, DreamHost offers a formal uptime SLA with compensation for downtime.

Unlike Squarespace, DreamHost offers a formal uptime SLA with compensation for downtime. Scalable VPS & Dedicated Hosting: More advanced hosting options for growing businesses that need greater control.

Hostinger: Best budget Squarespace alternative Hostinger pros & cons Pros: Cheapest option with good performance

Easy setup for beginners

Great customer support Cons: Limited advanced features

Fewer integrations than other providers Why I chose Hostinger Hostinger is the best budget-friendly alternative to Squarespace, offering some of the lowest hosting prices without compromising performance or ease of use. While Squarespace’s cheapest plan starts at $16 per month, Hostinger’s hosting plans start at just $1.99 per month for a single website. This makes it better than Squarespace in that regard — granted you don’t really need an overly-fancy, all-in-one solution; which is what most small businesses really need. Compared to DreamHost, Hostinger isn’t quite as powerful in terms of performance (3.75/5 vs. DreamHost’s 4.79/5), but it still delivers fast loading speeds and solid uptime at a fraction of the cost. It also edges out GoDaddy when it comes to value, offering better pricing and unlimited free SSL certificates. However, it has some limitations — fewer third-party integrations than DreamHost and a less robust support system than ScalaHosting — but Hostinger is the strongest choice for users prioritizing affordability. Hostinger pricing Plan Type Price (48-month term) Renewal Price Key Features Single $1.99/month $3.99/month 1 website, 50GB SSD storage, free SSL, managed WordPress Premium $2.99/month $7.99/month 100 websites, 100GB SSD, free domain, unlimited bandwidth Business $3.99/month $8.99/month 200GB SSD, daily backups, enhanced performance Cloud Startup $9.99/month $19.99/month 300 websites, 200GB SSD, dedicated resources Cloud Professional $15.99/month $34.99/month 100 websites, 250GB SSD, 6GB RAM, priority support Cloud Enterprise $29.99/month $54.99/month 300 websites, 300GB SSD, 12GB RAM, top-tier performance VPS Hosting (KVM 1) $4.99/month Varies Multiple configurations, full root access, dedicated resources Standout features of Hostinger Budget-Friendly Pricing: One of the cheapest hosting providers, with plans starting at just $2.99/month.

One of the cheapest hosting providers, with plans starting at just $2.99/month. Optimized Performance: Uses LiteSpeed caching and SSD storage for faster loading speeds.

Uses LiteSpeed caching and SSD storage for faster loading speeds. Free SSL & Security Tools: All plans include free SSL certificates, DDoS protection, and automatic backups.

All plans include free SSL certificates, DDoS protection, and automatic backups. Global Data Centers: Servers in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America for better regional performance.

GoDaddy: Best for ease of use GoDaddy pros & cons Pros: Easy setup and management

Strong customer support

Built-in domain services Cons: Expensive compared to competitors

Limited design flexibility Why I chose GoDaddy GoDaddy is one of the best Squarespace alternatives for ease of use, offering a streamlined drag-and-drop website builder, domain registration, and hosting services. While Squarespace is known for its polished templates and user-friendly design tools, GoDaddy provides a simpler, faster website setup that is ideal for beginners and small business owners who want a quick online presence without dealing with complex configurations. Compared to DreamHost and Hostinger, GoDaddy lacks advanced hosting features and deep WordPress integration, but it outperforms them in domain management and customer support availability. \While it doesn’t match Squarespace’s design flexibility, GoDaddy is a more affordable and beginner-friendly alternative for users prioritizing convenience over customization. GoDaddy is a strong choice if you need an all-in-one platform with a minimal learning curve. GoDaddy pricing Plan Type Price (first term, upfront payment) Renewal Price Key Features Basic Website Builder $9.99/month, 1 year term $16.99/month 1 website, SSL, marketing tools, limited customization Premium Website Builder $14.99/month, 1 year term $29.99/month SEO tools, appointment scheduling, social media integration Commerce Website Builder $20.99/month, 1 year term $34.99/month Online store, payment processing, product listings Web Hosting Economy $5.99/month, 3 year term $12.77/month 1 website, 100GB storage, free domain for first year Web Hosting Deluxe $7.99/month, 3 year term $13.99/month 10 websites, unlimited storage Web Hosting Ultimate $12.99/month, 3 year term $17.99/month 25 websites, increased performance, advanced security features Managed WordPress (Basic) $7.99/month, 1 year term $12.99/month Dedicated resources, e-commerce-ready performance VPS Hosting (2 vCPU / 4GB RAM) $17.99/month, 3 year term $24.99/month Linux or Windows compatible, 2 additional IPs available upon request Standout features of GoDaddy Beginner-Friendly Website Builder: A simple drag-and-drop editor for fast website creation.

A simple drag-and-drop editor for fast website creation. All-in-One Domain & Hosting Services: Seamless domain registration, hosting, and email setup.

Seamless domain registration, hosting, and email setup. E-commerce Capabilities: Supports online stores with built-in payment processing and product listings.

Supports online stores with built-in payment processing and product listings. 24/7 Customer Support: One of the few hosting providers with 24/7 phone support.

ScalaHosting: Best for security ScalaHosting pros & cons Pros: Highly secure hosting

Good customer service

Excellent performance Cons: Slightly expensive for basic hosting

Learning curve for advanced features Why I chose ScalaHosting ScalaHosting is the best Squarespace alternative for security and performance, offering strong built-in security tools, automatic backups, and scalable cloud VPS hosting. While Squarespace provides basic security features like SSL and DDoS protection, ScalaHosting takes it further with SShield real-time cybersecurity monitoring, daily backups, and dedicated VPS environments for better control and isolation. Compared to DreamHost and Hostinger, ScalaHosting excels in advanced security measures and customizable VPS options, making it a better choice for businesses that need a secure and scalable hosting solution. However, it’s not as beginner-friendly as GoDaddy or Squarespace since managing a VPS requires some technical knowledge. If security, privacy, and performance are top priorities, ScalaHosting is a strong alternative. ScalaHosting pricing Plan Type Price Key Features Mini Shared Hosting $12.95/month 1 website, 50GB SSD storage, free SSL, daily backups Start Shared Hosting $15.95/month Unlimited websites, unlimited storage, free domain Advanced Shared Hosting $20.95/month More server resources, faster performance Entry Cloud - Dedicated Hosting $34.95/month Unlimited hosting, dedicated IP address, blacklist monitoring Managed Cloud VPS – Build Your Own Starts at $49.95/month Customizable CPU, RAM, and storage options Note: discounts available for first-time customers Standout features of ScalaHosting SShield Security Protection: AI-powered real-time cybersecurity monitoring blocks 99.998% of attacks.

AI-powered real-time cybersecurity monitoring blocks 99.998% of attacks. Fully Managed Cloud VPS: Scalable VPS hosting with dedicated resources for improved performance.

Scalable VPS hosting with dedicated resources for improved performance. Daily Automatic Backups: Free daily backups ensure data protection and easy recovery.

Free daily backups ensure data protection and easy recovery. Custom SPanel Control Panel: An alternative to cPanel that reduces hosting costs and improves control.

Bluehost: Best for WordPress integration Bluehost pros & cons Pros: Strong WordPress compatibility

Good customer support

Free domain for first year Cons: Average performance compared to others

Higher renewal prices Why I chose Bluehost Bluehost is the best Squarespace alternative for WordPress users, offering seamless WordPress integration, one-click installations, and official WordPress.org endorsement. Unlike Squarespace, which locks users into its proprietary website builder, Bluehost provides full site ownership and customization, allowing for plugins, custom themes, and deeper backend control. Compared to DreamHost, Bluehost has a slightly lower performance rating (3.54/5 vs. 4.79/5) but is more beginner-friendly, making it an excellent choice for first-time WordPress users. While Hostinger is cheaper, Bluehost includes a free domain for the first year and stronger WordPress-centric features. If you’re looking for a Squarespace alternative that prioritizes WordPress flexibility without sacrificing ease of use, Bluehost is a great choice. Bluehost pricing Plan Type Price (First Term) Renewal Price Key Features Basic $2.95/month $11.99/month 10 websites, 10GB SSD storage, free domain for 1 year, free SSL Choice Plus $5.45/month $21.99/month 50 websites, 50GB SSD, free CDN, domain privacy Online Store $9.95/month $26.99/month 50 websites, optimized performance, 50 GB SSD Cloud Hosting Starts at $49.99/month $109.99/month Up to 10 websites, 125 GB SSD, 20 vCPU Threads VPS Standard (NVME 4) $46.99/month $65.99/month 2 CPU cores, 4 GB RAM, 100 GB NVMe storage VPS Enhanced (NVME 8) $65.99/month $95.99/month 4 CPU cores, 8 GB RAM, 200 GB NVMe storage VPS Ultimate (NVME 16) $94.99/month $140.99/month 8 CPU cores, 16 GB RAM, 450 GB NVMe storage Standout features of Bluehost Officially Recommended by WordPress.org: Seamless WordPress integration with one-click installation and automatic updates.

Seamless WordPress integration with one-click installation and automatic updates. Free Domain for One Year: Unlike Squarespace, Bluehost includes a free domain name for the first year on most plans.

Unlike Squarespace, Bluehost includes a free domain name for the first year on most plans. Optimized Performance for WordPress: Built-in caching, free CDN, and SSD storage for faster load times.

Built-in caching, free CDN, and SSD storage for faster load times. Enhanced Security: Free SSL certificates, malware protection, and daily backups on higher-tier plans.

Is Squarespace right for you after all?

Squarespace remains a strong option for users who prioritize design simplicity and an all-in-one website builder. If you need a platform with professionally designed templates, built-in hosting, and easy drag-and-drop customization, it might still be the best choice — especially for portfolio sites, small business pages, and personal blogs.

However, Squarespace has limitations, particularly in pricing, flexibility, and scalability. Unlike many Squarespace competitors, it lacks advanced hosting options, deep WordPress integration, and full backend control. Switching to an alternative might be a better move if you need more customization, lower hosting costs, or stronger security.

Still, for those who want a streamlined, hassle-free website-building experience, Squarespace is a solid option.

Methodology

Our rankings are based on independent testing, user reviews, and feature analysis, evaluating factors like pricing, performance, security, ease of use, and integrations. Each provider was scored on a 5-point scale, emphasizing real-world usability and value compared to Squarespace. We also considered customer support quality, scalability options, and industry reputation to ensure a well-rounded assessment.

FAQ

What is the best Squarespace alternative?

DreamHost is the best overall alternative due to its high performance and security. With that said, always consider the specific needs of your business.

Which Squarespace alternative is the cheapest?

Hostinger offers the most affordable plans starting at $2.99/mo.

Which alternative is best for WordPress?

Bluehost is the best for WordPress users, as WordPress.org officially recommends it.