Start a coding career with courses on Python, Java, HTML and more for just $25

Now you can develop all the skills you need to switch to a well-paid tech career without busting your budget or taking time off from work.

Image: GettyImages/Laurence Dutton

Even if you have no prior knowledge or experience whatsoever, you can switch to a whole new career in the lucrative tech industry using the self-paced training in The 25 Course for $25 Web Development Mega Bundle.

Beginners can jump right in with "Python Foundations," an easy and popular programming language always in high demand. Former students rated it an impressive 4.9 out of 5 stars. Move on to "Beginning SQL: Store & Query Your Data" and "Intermediate SQL: Create & Alter Databases" and gain more sought-after Python skills. Then you'll have the necessary foundation for "Git & Github: Version Control and Collaboration."

On the other hand, if you start with "HTML & CSS," you will have the required basics for a number of the following classes, such as "CSS Foundations," "CSS Flexbox for Beginners," "WebVR for Beginners: Build VR Websites with A-Frame" or "Responsive Web Design for Beginners." Once you're at an intermediate level, you'll be ready for "Intro to Bootstrap."

Of course, there's always demand for JavaScript skills, so you might want to go from the first basic course right to "JavaScript Foundations" or "The Complete Beginners JavaScript Course." Then you'll be ready for "Build JavaScript Applications with Vue.js," "Discover jQuery: Create Interactive Websites," "HTML5 Game Development for Beginners with Phaser" and its sequel, "Intro to RPG Development with Phaser."

Once you've got HTML, CSS and Javascript skills, you'll be ready for courses at the intermediate level, like "Create Interactive Pages with Javascript & the DOM API." "Discover React for Web Applications" sets you up for "Intro to Next.js." Boost your database skills with "Intro to MongoDB," dive into AWS, Node.js courses and more.

As one of the top e-learning platforms, Zenva Academy provides training in the most sought-after tech skills to a global community of developers. After just one or two of these courses, you can start reviewing the best resume and interview tips to make your big career change.

Don't miss this chance to get valuable web development training, with The 25 Course for $25 Web Development Mega Bundle (normally $2,475).

Prices subject to change.