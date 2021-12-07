Strengthen your cybersecurity training and incident response plans with these 4 policies

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Your users need regular training on how to spot security threats as well as how to avoid identity theft.

Image: Prostock-Studio, Getty Images/iStockphoto

There's no avoiding the daily security threats that IT teams and business users face. Whether it's ransomware or malicious text messages, new attack vectors emerge every week. Companies need comprehensive and up-to-date training as a crucial part of cybersecurity defenses. These TechRepublic Premium resources will help you create a collection of policies and training plans on several security topics.

You can use these policies as templates and customize the guidance to fit your company's needs. You'll also find advice on spelling out the consequences for breaking these rules. There are even tips on how to create compelling training.

The Security Incident Response Policy describes the organization's process for minimizing and mitigating the results of a security breach. The policy describes suspicious activity users should understand. The resource also outlines 10 steps the IT team should use to respond to a breach. Finally, there are consequences for violating this policy.

A security policy is only as valuable as the knowledge and efforts of the people who follow it, including IT staff and business users. Understanding the importance of computer and network security and building accountability for these concepts are critical for achieving company goals. This policy sets out the requirements for contextual security training as well as tips on how to create these programs.

Identity theft can occur via many channels and create an array of damage to individuals and businesses. Thieves steal confidential information and then use it to impersonate someone else. They can then open new accounts or access existing ones and engage in fraudulent behavior. This policy provides guidelines to help prevent identity theft for employees and for customers.

Knowledge workers must keep up to date with the latest technology trends and evolutions as well as developing soft skills like project management, presentation and persuasion, and general management. This IT training policy from TechRepublic Premium is designed to help team members identify training options that fit within their overall career development track and get the necessary approvals for enrollment and reimbursement.