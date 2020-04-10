Strengthen your IT security posture with policies to defend your network, data, and users

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

Policies make it easy to set a training plan for end users and improve risk management strategies.

If there were ever a time to reinforce your IT security, it's now. With the numerous business disruptions caused by the coronavirus, you may be feeling the effects of new and old security risks. Some issues may be unique to this particular business disruption, but others may be known issues that have been on the backburner for too long.

Whether your existing policy needs an update, or you need to start from scratch, this collection of policies from TechRepublic Premium will make it easy to get started on a security improvement process.

Network security policy There is a lot of ground to cover when you are responsible for securing a network, including workstations, laptops, servers, switches, routers, firewalls, mobile devices, and wireless access points. The scope grows even more when you add external remote systems and cloud services. This policy provides you with configuration guidelines, recommendations for physical and operating system security, and advice for procedures that will maintain security over time. View at TechRepublic Premium

IT physical security policy This policy sets guidelines governing access to your company's IT assets: Hardware, software, and data. You'll have a thorough list of physical security measures for server rooms as well as guidance on who should be able to access these spaces. The policy recommends the documentation to use for monitoring traffic in and out of the space. You'll also find rules about what actions are prohibited in this area. View at TechRepublic Premium

Risk management policy A comprehensive risk management plan has a lot of moving parts, including users, systems, the network, data, remote, and cloud storage locations. The best policy considers all these individual components as well as how they interact. This policy covers all the bases from establishing the owner of the policy and her responsibilities to creating a list of company controls to recommending protective monitoring. View at TechRepublic Premium