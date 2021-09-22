Study to become a CompTIA security infrastructure expert

IT professionals who want to move up into elite cybersecurity positions can now turbocharge their career trajectories instead of taking years to advance up the hierarchy.

Image: iStock/ Borislav

These have been difficult times, and they've gone on long enough. IT system administrators who have just started focusing on security and would love nothing better than moving up into the highly paid field of cybersecurity would do well to take a look at The CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle. Since you can train at your own pace without taking time away from your current job, it's an efficient way of turning your goals into reality.

Even with just about two years of experience, you should have no problem with CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601). It explains all of the core security functions, as well as how to execute them. Former students have been extremely satisfied with this class, giving it a perfect rating of 5 out of 5 stars, though iCollege courses often get high ratings. Top tech corporations use the company for their employee training.

Follow up with intermediate-level CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002), which also was rated 5 stars out of 5. This course is about best practices, as well as real-world applications of the concepts and tools related to cybersecurity. Also at the intermediate level is CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001), which covers all of the most up-to-date methods of vulnerability assessment and penetration testing that are used to fight against and prevent network attacks.

Finally, CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003) is the advanced-level course that can provide you with the expertise required for risk management, enterprise security and more. Any one of these certifications will be enough to start applying for new positions at a higher level. (Don't forget to brush up on resume and interview tips.) And since you have lifetime access to the classes, you can take each one when it's convenient for you.

The severity and frequency of malware and ransomware attacks continue to increase, so cybersecurity skills will be in high demand well into the future. Don't pass up this chance to train for a new career as a cybersecurity expert. Grab The 2021 CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle while it's available for just $30 (normally $1,180).

