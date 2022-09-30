Talend is one of the most popular tools for data quality. Get details on using Talend's tools for data profiling, cleaning, standardization, matching and deduplication.

Data is the lifeblood of today’s businesses. It’s what organizations use to make decisions, plan for the future and track their progress. But if that data is inaccurate, incomplete or inconsistent, it can lead to disastrous consequences. That’s why businesses need data quality solutions to profile, clean and standardize data across their systems.

For businesses that are looking for a strong data quality portfolio, Talend offers solutions that might be a good fit. Learn more about their Talend Data Quality solution in this comprehensive review.

What is Talend Data Quality?

Talend Data Quality is one of the most popular solutions for business data quality purposes. It offers a wide range of data profiling, cleaning, standardization, matching and deduplication features. The solution is part of the greater Talend Data Fabric product, with a suite of solutions that also includes data integration, data integrity and governance, and application and API integration services.

Key features of Talend Data Quality

Real-time data profiling, cleaning and masking

Talend Data Quality is a powerful data quality management tool that uses machine learning to automatically profile data in real time. Its machine learning algorithm examines the data as it flows through your systems and identifies anomalies that suggest the need for data cleansing or masking. Talend’s machine learning algorithm also makes recommendations for addressing data quality issues, such as identifying invalid or duplicate records.

In addition, the tool uses machine learning-enabled deduplication, validation and standardization to cleanse incoming data so business analysts can focus on other core business tasks.

This feature ensures that data is of the highest quality, and Talend’s recommendations help you address any data quality issues that may arise.

Self-service interface

The self-service interface is convenient for both business and technical users, thus promoting company-wide collaboration on data quality initiatives. In addition, the intuitive interface makes creating, running and sharing data quality projects easy. Business users can easily create and run data quality projects using the self-service interface, while technical users can use other Talend Data Fabric tools to develop more sophisticated data quality jobs.

Summary statistics and visualizations

Talend Data Quality provides summary statistics and visualizations to help users understand data quality in their systems. Summary statistics give users a quick overview of the data, while visualizations provide more detailed information about specific data quality issues. Talend’s summary statistics and visualizations make it easy to identify areas where data quality needs to be improved.

Talend Trust Score

The Talend Trust Score is a proprietary metric that measures the overall trustworthiness of data. The score is based on a number of factors, including completeness, accuracy, timeliness and consistency.

Confidently sharing data is a major key to data strategy success. The Talend Trust Score provides an immediate, explainable and actionable confidence assessment. With this feature, users know what’s safe to share and which datasets require additional cleansing. The user-friendliness of this feature makes it a valuable metric for gauging the overall quality of data.

Robust security and compliance

Talend Data Quality comes with robust security and compliance features to help organizations protect sensitive data and comply with data privacy laws such as CCPA, GDPR, HIPAA and more. For example, Talend allows users to share data with trusted individuals on-premises or in the cloud without revealing personally identifiable information.

In addition, Talend’s built-in masking capabilities help to ensure compliance with internal and external data privacy and protection standards. Talend Data Quality provides comprehensive auditing and reporting capabilities to help organizations track and monitor data access and usage.

What are the pros and cons of Talend?

Pros of Talend Data Quality

Good market reputation

Talend has been positively reviewed by dozens of leading technology review websites, such as Datamation, IT Business Edge and eWeek. The company has also been named a leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions for four consecutive years. Based on both customer and industry expert reviews, Talend is a strong option for prospective buyers that want a reliable data quality solution.

Gentle learning curve

Talend’s self-service interface is a no-code solution that’s easy to use. The interface is also intuitive and fosters company-wide collaboration.

Flexible deployment

The solution can be deployed on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. Users will not need to do major overhauls of their existing infrastructure in order to use this tool.

Integrations

Talend Data Quality integrates with a wide range of data sources, including databases, CRMs, ERPs and cloud applications. The tool also offers pre-built connectors for Talend’s other products, making it easy to use Talend’s data quality solutions within your existing Talend Data Fabric environment.

Talend Open Studio

The vendor offers Talend Open Studio, which is a free and open-source data integration tool that can be used to build basic data pipelines for small projects.

Support and services

The vendor provides comprehensive support and services, including training via Talend Academy, consulting, customer success management and round-the-clock technical support. In addition, the vendor has a vast network of complementary data partners, systems integrators and technologies. The Talend Community portal provides a wealth of resources, such as forums, blogs and downloadable assets.

Cons of Talend Data Quality

There are customer complaints about Talend Data Quality processing speeds. These concerns mostly stem from slow speeds during data profiling and cleansing on large data sets.

In addition, there is room for improvement with nested options, or features nested within each other. Currently, users must follow a tedious series of steps every time they want to create new data cleansing rules.

Talend pricing

Talend Data Quality offers a free trial and demo but does not publish pricing information on its website. Talend’s subscription plans are based on the number of users. The vendor offers discounts for volume licensing and annual subscriptions. Prospective buyers will need to contact the Talend sales team directly for information about what the solution will cost for their specific needs.

Talend alternatives

There are several Talend alternatives on the market, including big names such as Informatica Data Quality and Governance Cloud, IBM DataStage, SAP Data Services, SAS Data Quality, and Microsoft Data Quality Services. Despite being a fairly new company founded in 2005, Talend competes favorably with these solutions based on features, ease of use and scalability.

Using Talend Data Quality in your business

Talend Data Quality is a high-performing data quality tool that customers praise for its usability. But even for the most user-friendly tools, it pays to have experienced data professionals on your staff. To ensure you have the right staffing support to use this tool to your advantage, take a look at this data scientist hiring kit from TechRepublic Premium.