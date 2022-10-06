The Informatica Data Quality solution is designed to meet the needs of organizations operating with globally distributed data environments. Discover more now.

Data quality is the foundation of every successful IT system. Whether a business is looking to rationalize costs, improve operational efficiency or gain any type of competitive advantage, the organization needs to be mindful of the quality of data in its systems.

Not only does data quality need to be continuously improved, but it also needs to be maintained. One of the best tools for accomplishing these data quality goals is Informatica Data Quality. The rest of this guide explores the key features and benefits of Informatica Data Quality and related data solutions offered by Informatica.

What is Informatica Data Quality?

Informatica Data Quality, or IDQ, is a tool that can help users maximize and maintain the quality of data. It is frequently used for data cleansing, which is identifying and removing corrupted, incorrect, duplicate or incomplete data. It can also be used by a business to keep its data clean in other ways, extending data quality functions to stakeholders and data domains.

Informatica is a U.S.-based software solutions company that offers a product portfolio geared toward data. This includes data integration, data quality, master data management, data cataloging and data governance. The company works with over 5,000 clients, including 84 Fortune 100 companies. The focus of Informatica is to develop and deliver solutions that help accelerate data innovations. One such solution is Informatica Data Quality.

Key features of Informatica Data Quality

Informatica Data Quality offers a range of features that can be used for data quality improvement, monitoring and maintenance. Here are some of its top features:

Prebuilt rules and accelerators

The prebuilt rules and accelerators offered by Informatica Data Quality can be used to automate data quality processes. You can reuse common data quality rules and procedures for data from any source.

Business intelligence and AI-driven insights can be used to automate tasks. Prebuilt rules and accelerators by Informatica Data Quality help to maximize operational efficiency by saving time and resources. If users are not sure what prebuilt rules and accelerators they can or should use, they can browse through the extensive library of reusable components in Informatica Data Quality.

Data profiling

The volume and complexity of data make it challenging to maintain data quality enough to deliver maximum value. But with the right tools, an organization can profile data to make it more accessible and useful. This can be done using Informatica Data Quality.

Data profiling is a process that assesses the quality of data sources by verifying data columns and populating them with the correct data. Informatica Data Quality offers data preparation, data profiling and continual analysis to better understand data and identify any problems with it. Users can also do data standardization, deduplication, validation and consolidation using Informatica Data Quality.

Data monitoring

Informatica Data Quality offers a full range of data quality monitoring tools that can be applied to data across multiple source systems. Monitoring statistics and reports is another perk of using this tool. Data iterative analysis can also be performed to detect data problems.

Role-based capabilities

Informatica Data Quality is not just for the IT department; it can be set up for business users, who can build and test business rules. They can also review, modify and approve exceptions to any automated processes that are set up in Informatica Data Quality.

Benefits of using IDQ in your business

Strengthened business intelligence

A major benefit of using Informatica Data Quality is that it gives you more confidence in your business intelligence and analytics. For you to trust the results of these systems, you must have reliable underlying data. With Informatica Data Quality, you can standardize, measure, profile and monitor data to improve its quality.

Optimized customer experiences

You also get to foster optimized customer experiences using Informatica Data Quality. High-quality customer experience requires high-quality data. By using Informatica Data Quality, you can ensure your employees throughout your organization have access to high-quality data and the knowledge to make smarter, more personalized customer decisions.

Support for data governance and compliance

Another benefit of Informatica Data Quality is that it allows you to measure the success of your data governance and compliance efforts. The monitoring and reporting features of Informatica Data Quality can be used to measure the success of your overall data policies, processes and procedures.

Other top Informatica data quality solutions

Informatica Data Quality is a strong and comprehensive tool for data quality management, but Informatica also offers several other data management tools that pair nicely with IDQ. These are some of their most robust data management toolsets and portfolios:

Informatica Master Data Management

Using Informatica Master Data Management, you can accelerate your digital business with a contextual 360-degree view of data across your organization. You can deploy faster using all-in-one capabilities, thus increasing productivity through master data democratization.

Informatica Master Data Management also comes with a modern user experience, board connectivity and AI-drive match and merge features.

Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog

This solution by Informatica is designed to automate data curation, data discovery and data lineage. By cataloging data, you can turn data into insights for your business.

Key features of Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog include semantic search with intelligent facets and automated classifications that use entity recognition and intelligent domain. A wide range of data sources is supported by Informatica Enterprise Data Catalog, including databases, cloud platforms, BI, file formats and applications.