Learn about the tech trends that changed the world with the Time Capsule: Trends in Tech, Product Strategy course.

Technology isn’t new by any means — the wheel was technology, after all — but it has experienced some rapid growth in the past half-century. In today’s future-facing world, it’s easy to forget just how much the past has already taught us, and what else it still can teach us. Whether you’re nostalgic for simpler days of startups and sprints or you’re building a business and want to look to the past for inspiration, this special course from Loonycorn provides a unique historical lens to power your next steps forward.

In Time Capsule: Trends in Tech, Product Strategy, Loonycorn give you more than three hours of content on the evolution of tech since 1994. The course covers trends from 1994-2003, 2003-2008, 2005 to today, 2008-2012, 2012 to today and 2008 to today, so you’ll get a broad timeline that will help you better understand how past influences present influences future.

You’ll understand why companies like Groupon, Yahoo! and MySpace stumbled while Airbnb, Google and Facebook thrived, as well as learn keen analysis on how the past two decades have led to today’s biggest trends, including Big Data, cloud computing and machine learning. You won’t just see what happened: You’ll learn from the mistakes of tech history so you won’t be doomed to repeat them in your own professional life.

Whether you’re interested in tech history or you’re gathering all the information you can while you build your next venture, Time Capsule: Trends in Tech, Product Strategy offers powerful insights. Get it for 80% off $99 at just $19 today.

Prices and availability are subject to change.