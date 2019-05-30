Tech news roundup: FBI's most wanted cybercriminals, mid-priced phones, and a smarter Roomba

Karen Roby reports on this week's biggest tech news, which includes the FBI's most wanted cybercriminals, a look at new mid-priced phones, a smarter Roomba, and the best websites for resumes.

I'm Karen Roby with your TechRepublic and ZDNet mid-week news roundup.

The North Korean state-sponsored malware known as Wanna Cry continues to wreak havoc on the manufacturing, healthcare, and retail sectors. Security experts say an abundance of unpatched Windows versions are to blame. James Sanders has more on the findings.

Did you know the FBI keeps a separate list of the most wanted cybercriminals? On ZDNet, you'll find the list, plus pictures and a list of alleged crimes.

Amazon revealed the latest version of its Echo Show device on Wednesday, along with more privacy and smart home controls built into its digital assistant ecosystem. The Echo Show 5 is said to be more compact and less expensive than its predecessors. Natalie Gagliordi has the details on ZDNet.

Are the glory days of the premium smartphone over? Larry Dignan is breaking down the mid-market for us on ZDNet. From the OnePlus 7 Pro to the latest Motorola device, people are finding the "value" may be too good to pass up.

If you are in the market for a new job or are an employer looking to attract top talent, you can't ignore digital transformation. From Indeed to Craigslist, Macy Bayern tells us on TechRepublic the top 11 free sites to post resumes .

And finally, the new Roomba released from iRobot is turning heads as it cleans floors. The Roomba S9 works in conjunction with the Braava Jet M6 mop. iRobot is using its new design, software, and data science strategies to expand into new areas, using an approach to the smart home that is different from its big tech rivals. We have all the specs, design changes, and tech behind it all on ZDNet.

