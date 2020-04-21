TechRepublic's Dynamic Developer podcast

TechRepublic's Dynamic Developer 5 with Bill Detwiler s now available as a podcast on Stitcher, Spotify, Google Play, and Apple Podcasts.

Each week, award-winning tech journalist Bill Detwiler brings you news, career advice, team management tips, and conversations for developers, coders, software engineers or anyone interested in or involved in the field of software, application, or system development. You can watch a video of each Dynamic Developer interview on YouTube, read a a transcript right here on TechRepublic, or listen to a podcast while you're on the go. You can also get each episode delivered to your email inbox by subscribing to TechRepublic's weekly Developer Essentials newsletter.