The 10 best companies to work for in 2019

Of the 10 highest-rated workplaces for 2019, half are tech companies, according to a Wednesday report from job search site Glassdoor.

Glassdoor's 11th annual Employees' Choice Awards were based upon the company and job reviews employees entered onto the site in the past year, according to a press release. These ratings took into consideration career opportunities, compensation and benefits, work/life balance, senior management, culture and values, and satisfaction with employer on a scale of 1.0 (very dissatisfied) to 5.0 (very satisfied).

"In today's tight labor market, job seekers are in the driver's seat when it comes to deciding where to work and they want to know the inner workings of a company before accepting a new job. To help people find the best jobs and the best companies, the Glassdoor Employees' Choice Awards recognize employers at the top of their game," Glassdoor chief economist Andrew Chamberlain said in a release.

Glassdoor accumulated a list of the top 100 best places to work in the US, focusing on employers with 1,000 or more employees. Here are the top 10 places to work in 2019, and their overall ranking out of 5.0:

Bain and Company (4.6) Zoom Video Communications (4.5) In-N-Out Burger (4.5) Procore Technologies (4.5) Boston Consulting Group (4.5) LinkedIn (4.5) Facebook (4.5) Google (4.4) lululemon (4.4) Southwest Airlines (4.4)

This is the fourth time Bain and Company have ranked no. 1 in 11 years, and it has made the list every year. Last year, Facebook was ranked no. 1, but fell to no. 7 this year amid a number of data privacy scandals, showing how one year can make a significant difference for employee experience.

While 29 tech companies made this year's list—including Google, Apple, Salesforce, LinkedIn, Microsoft, and more—Zoom came in as the no. 1 tech company. Additionally, Zoom's CEO earned Glassdoor's Top CEO of 2018 title earlier this year, demonstrating that a positive job environment starts at the top.

Glassdoor also compiled a list of the top 50 small and medium companies to work for in 2019. Topping the list are Heap (no. 1, 4.9), Horizon Innovations (no. 2, 4.9), and Silverline (no. 3, 4.9).

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Glassdoor's named Bain and Company, Zoom Video Communications, and In-N-Out Burger as the top places to work in 2019, based on reviews from employees. — Glassdoor, 2018

The top three small and medium companies are Heap, Horizon Innovations, and Silverline. — Glassdoor, 2018

