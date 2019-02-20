The 10 most in-demand jobs for Gen Z workers

The majority of Gen Zers hope to work in the tech industry, especially for IBM, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Salesforce, according to Glassdoor.

More than 60 million Generation Z job seekers are about to flood the job market, with the oldest members of Gen Z—those born between 1997 and 2000—already fighting for top jobs, according to a Glassdoor report released on Wednesday.

The report analyzed a sample of job applications to gain insight into the employers, metro areas, and occupations that Gen Z and Millenials were applying to between October of 2018 and January of 2019. The report also used Glassdoor salary data and company reviews to see what jobs and companies Gen Z employees enjoyed most.

Here are the top 10 most in-demand jobs among Gen Z job seekers, along with the percent of Gen Z applications, number of open jobs, and the median salary for each:

1. Software engineer

Percent of Gen Z applications: 19%

Open jobs: 60,442

Median Salary: $98,500

2. Software developer

Percent of Gen Z applications: 2%

Open jobs: 15,170

Median Salary: $86,000

3. Sales associate

Percent of Gen Z applications: 2%

Open jobs: 162,697

Median Salary: $40,700

4. Mechanical engineer

Percent of Gen Z applications: 2%

Open jobs: 7,133

Median Salary: $81,000

5. Data analyst

Percent of Gen Z applications: 1%

Open jobs: 7,116

Median Salary: $65,500

6. Business analyst

Percent of Gen Z applications: 1%

Open jobs: 17,956

Median Salary: $73,000

7. Engineer

Percent of Gen Z applications: 1%

Open jobs: 4,819

Median Salary: $84,500

8. Receptionist

Percent of Gen Z applications: 1%

Open jobs: 17,613

Median Salary: $33,700

9. Investment banking analyst

Percent of Gen Z applications: 1%

Open jobs: 547

Median Salary: $80,800

10. Financial analyst

Percent of Gen Z applications: 1%

Open jobs: 10,699

Median Salary: $70,000

The tech industry dominates the list, as Gen Zers were raised with a heavy technological influence as digital natives. Gen Zers submitted the most applications to IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Salesforce, the report found, solidifying their interest in the tech world.

The most common phrases seen in Gen Z employees' reviews of organizations include "work environment," "flexible hours," and "good pay," which give good insight into what their priorities are when job searching, the report said. Other common phrases included "easy job," "employee discount," and "free food," so companies trying to get the attention of Gen Z professionals should consider using certain keywords in applications, the report added.

Check out this TechRepublic article to learn more about how Gen Z will reshape the workforce.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Some of the most in-demand jobs for Gen Z job seekers include software engineer, software developer, and sales associate. — Glassdoor, 2019

The most popular industry Gen Z is applying to is in tech, mainly because they were born into a technologically savvy world. — Glassdoor, 2019

