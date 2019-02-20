The 10 most in-demand jobs for Gen Z workers

The majority of Gen Zers hope to work in the tech industry, especially for IBM, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Salesforce, according to Glassdoor.
More than 60 million Generation Z job seekers are about to flood the job market, with the oldest members of Gen Z—those born between 1997 and 2000—already fighting for top jobs, according to a Glassdoor report released on Wednesday.
The report analyzed a sample of job applications to gain insight into the employers, metro areas, and occupations that Gen Z and Millenials were applying to between October of 2018 and January of 2019. The report also used Glassdoor salary data and company reviews to see what jobs and companies Gen Z employees enjoyed most.
SEE: IT Training Policy (Tech Pro Research)
Here are the top 10 most in-demand jobs among Gen Z job seekers, along with the percent of Gen Z applications, number of open jobs, and the median salary for each:
1. Software engineer
- Percent of Gen Z applications: 19%
- Open jobs: 60,442
- Median Salary: $98,500
2. Software developer
- Percent of Gen Z applications: 2%
- Open jobs: 15,170
- Median Salary: $86,000
3. Sales associate
- Percent of Gen Z applications: 2%
- Open jobs: 162,697
- Median Salary: $40,700
4. Mechanical engineer
- Percent of Gen Z applications: 2%
- Open jobs: 7,133
- Median Salary: $81,000
5. Data analyst
- Percent of Gen Z applications: 1%
- Open jobs: 7,116
- Median Salary: $65,500
6. Business analyst
- Percent of Gen Z applications: 1%
- Open jobs: 17,956
- Median Salary: $73,000
7. Engineer
- Percent of Gen Z applications: 1%
- Open jobs: 4,819
- Median Salary: $84,500
8. Receptionist
- Percent of Gen Z applications: 1%
- Open jobs: 17,613
- Median Salary: $33,700
9. Investment banking analyst
- Percent of Gen Z applications: 1%
- Open jobs: 547
- Median Salary: $80,800
10. Financial analyst
- Percent of Gen Z applications: 1%
- Open jobs: 10,699
- Median Salary: $70,000
The tech industry dominates the list, as Gen Zers were raised with a heavy technological influence as digital natives. Gen Zers submitted the most applications to IBM, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and Salesforce, the report found, solidifying their interest in the tech world.
The most common phrases seen in Gen Z employees' reviews of organizations include "work environment," "flexible hours," and "good pay," which give good insight into what their priorities are when job searching, the report said. Other common phrases included "easy job," "employee discount," and "free food," so companies trying to get the attention of Gen Z professionals should consider using certain keywords in applications, the report added.
Check out this TechRepublic article to learn more about how Gen Z will reshape the workforce.
The big takeaways for tech leaders:
- Some of the most in-demand jobs for Gen Z job seekers include software engineer, software developer, and sales associate. — Glassdoor, 2019
- The most popular industry Gen Z is applying to is in tech, mainly because they were born into a technologically savvy world. — Glassdoor, 2019
Also see
- Dark Web: A cheat sheet for professionals (TechRepublic)
- How to manage job stress: An IT leader's guide (TechRepublic download)
- Remote working 101: Professional's guide to the tools of the trade (ZDNet)
- 5 best standing desk converters for 2018 (CNET)
- The 10 most important iPhone apps of all time (Download.com)
- Tech history: Check out our coverage (TechRepublic on Flipboard)