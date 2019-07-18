The 10 most popular tech jobs in the US

Tech jobs are increasingly found in non-tech industries, including finance, energy, and retail, according to Indeed.

5 most in-demand tech jobs and skills The ever-changing tech industry is always seeking top talent, but these jobs are in the greatest need for employees, according to Hired.

Tech roles are growing across almost every industry in the US, as organizations increasingly seek out technical talent to help digitally transform and remain competitive, according to a Thursday blog post from Indeed.

This means that skilled tech workers have more job options outside of traditional high-tech companies. While many tech jobs are still available at major firms like Google, Apple, and Microsoft, a growing share of these companies' workforces are now made up of roles like marketers, salespeople, and other non-tech occupations, Indeed found.

SEE: Special report: IT Jobs in 2020: A leader's guide (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Meanwhile, tech positions are growing rapidly in industries including finance, energy, and retail. For example, retailers are employing more web programmers to build ecommerce sites, while banks are seeking data scientists for auditing, and utilities want to hire computer hardware engineers to build systems that monitor energy use, the post noted.

As a share of all jobs, tech jobs rose from 2.8% in 2012 to 3.3% in 2017, Indeed found. To count as a tech job, the role typically involves development or direct application of software, computers, or other IT tools.

Here are the top tech occupations in the US, according to Indeed's analysis:

Software developers, applications and systems software (27%) Computer occupations, all other (i.e. web administrator, software QA engineer) (14%) Computer support specialists (13%) Computer and information systems managers (12%) Computer and information research scientists (11%) Computer programmers (8%) Network and computer systems administrators (4%) Web developers (4%) Database administrators (2%) Computer network architects (2%)

Further down the list are information security analysts, computer hardware engineers, and computer scientists and systems analysts.

It's important to note the difference between tech occupations and tech industries, the post noted. While a job is what an individual worker does, the industry is what product or service the organization produces. While the industry "computer systems design and related services" (comprised of tech giants like IBM and Oracle) is the largest industry employing tech workers (58% of all workers are in tech occupations), outside of this area, most employees in high-tech industries are not actual tech workers.

Leading the way in creating new tech jobs are several industries related to energy, including oil and gas extraction (share of tech jobs rose from 3.2% in 2012 to 6% in 2017), along with banking and finance (6.4% to 9.1%).

For more, check out Job seekers: Post your resume on these 11 sites for free on TechRepublic.

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today Sign up today

Also see