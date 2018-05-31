The 10 programming languages developers use most with Node.js

Three out of four Node.js users plan to increase their use in the next year, due to the JavaScript runtime environment's ability to build mobile, web, and IoT applications, along with robotics and API engines, according to a Thursday report from the Node.js Foundation.

The foundation surveyed some 1,600 tech workers and managers across more than 100 countries to determine how and where Node.js is being used and adding value to enterprises and startups.

Respondents reported spending an average of 60% of their development time in Node.js, and consider themselves to be full-stack developers, as the environment allows companies to use JavaScript talent across the entire stack to improve productivity. Indeed, increased developer productivity was the no. 1 business benefit that respondents reported from using the runtime, the survey found. Productivity, satisfaction, reduced development cost, and increased application performance also improved over time, according to the report.

About 30% of respondents who have used Node.js for more than two years said that it helps them attract new talent to their organization. The runtime is now used by companies including Netflix, Airbnb, NASA, PayPal, Walmart, and Capital One, according to a press release.

Developers primarily deploy Node.js to Amazon Web Services (AWS), as use of the cloud platform continues to grow in the enterprise. On-premises infrastructure is also widely used, but dropped for use in production from 39% in 2016 to 33% today, the report found. The survey also found increased use of Heroku (10% to 25%), Digital Ocean (less than 10% to 21%), and Google Cloud Platform (less than 10% to 16%).

Node.js use has also grown with containers, the report found. The runtime's use with Docker jumped from 43% last year to 48% this year, while Kubernetes use increased from 9% to 12%, the report found. In terms of serverless, AWS Lambda is used by 20% of Node.js developers, followed by Google Cloud Functions (9%) and Azure Functions (4%).

Looking beyond containers and the cloud, the most common technologies used alongside Node.js are databases (96%), frontend frameworks/libraries (87%), and Node.js frameworks (82%), according to the report. Use of Angular 2 and Vue was also increasing, respondents reported.

Developers use an average of at least three other programming languages besides Node.js, the report found. In the past year, Node.js was most commonly used with the following programming languages:

1. JavaScript (93%)

2. Python (37%)

3. Java (35%)

4. PHP (31%)

5. .Net (20%)

6. C++ (16%)

7. Go (16%)

8. C (15%)

9. Ruby (14%)

10. Swift (9%)

However, Java, PHP, Ruby, and .Net are among the languages that Node.js developers said they plan to use less of in the coming year. Meanwhile, JavaScript, Rust, Go, and Swift are on the rise, the report found. These findings are consistent with a recent RedMonk analysis, which found that Swift and Go in particular are growing at a rapid rate.

