The 5 best (and worst) cities for female entrepreneurs

Considering safety ratings, professional resources, and market size, these are the cities female entrepreneurs should move to, and avoid, according to Fitsmallbusiness.

Whether it be pay and benefit disparities, or just being outnumbered by men, women are often at a clear disadvantage in the enterprise, particularly in the tech realm and the C-suite. Companies have made strides in prioritizing women, however, by launching mentorship programs and promoting diversity and inclusion.

Despite these signs of progression, the majority of women (67%) in tech still feel underestimated at work. This gender gap is even present for remote workers, indicating women in any field and any way of work are most likely at a disadvantage to their male counterparts.

These issues are even prevalent for female entrepreneurs, according to a previous Fitsmallbusiness report. To help these women succeed in the entrepreneurial world, Fitsmallbusiness released their Best and Worst Cities for Female Entrepreneurs 2019—Definitive Ranking of All 50 States, on Monday.

The report weighed factors including marketing size and buying power (20%), startup environment (20%), quality of life (20%), the availability of resources and funding (15%), safety (15%), and corporate tax rate (10%).

Here are the five best cities for female entrepreneurs, and their score from FitSmallBusiness out of 100:



Austin, Texas (82.2) San Diego, California (74) Dallas, Texas (73.9) Columbus, Ohio (72) Raleigh, North Carolina (69.9)

And, here are the worst:



Albuquerque, New Mexico (25.5) Detroit, Michigan (32.1) Milwaukee, Wisconsin (32.3) Miami, Florida (33.1) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (39.6)

The top cities are all hubs for startups, the report said, offering more opportunity for women to join the ecosystem and flourish with a business from the ground up.

