The 5 colleges that produce the best developers

Some of the highest-performing students don't necessarily end up at top-ranked universities, according to a HackerRank report.

How coding bootcamp Awesome Inc. is working to fill the tech talent gap Coding bootcamps are gaining in popularity, as more people are looking to pursue a career in software development. Karen Roby profiles a KY-based bootcamp that boasts a 100% employment rate after graduation.

With developers dominating the list of the 10 most in-demand jobs of 2019, many students are using their college education to pursue a developer skillset and career. However, the top-ranking schools most people think of aren't necessarily the ones top student developers are attending, according to a HackerRank report released on Thursday.

SEE: How to build a successful developer career (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

Using 1.4 million student assessments on the HackerRank platform, the report found that not all students who demonstrate the best developer talent are attending schools with impressive reputations.

"Where a software developer went to college is not an indicator of how strong a programmer she is. As hundreds of thousands of new developer jobs are created within the next decade, hiring managers can't rely on the resume to find great technical talent. They need more modern ways to find new graduates and assess their skills," Vivek Ravisankar, co-founder and CEO of HackerRank, said in a press release. "This isn't just a challenge for tech companies—to stay competitive, companies in every industry must evolve their technical recruiting processes."

The report identified the following five colleges as the ones that graduate the best developers in the US, based on skills including problem solving, language proficiency, data structures knowledge, and Computer Science (CS) fundamentals.



Columbia University Carnegie Mellon UC Berkeley Arizona State University Rochester Institute of Technology

While both Columbia University and Carnegie Mellon hold their own prestige, other top-tier universities like Stanford, MIT, and Princeton, made no appearance at all on the list, the report found.

Instead of ranking schools on university-centric metrics—teaching, citations and research—the report recommended schools be considered on the basis of technical skills that employers actually need.

For more, check out the 10 most in-demand programming languages for developers at top companies on TechRepublic.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today Sign up today

Also see

oatawa, Getty Images/iStockphoto