The benefits low-code platforms can bring to businesses

At the 2018 Gartner Symposium, Simon Black of Mendix spoke to TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome and explained the challenges businesses still face when adopting low-code systems. The following is an edited transcript of the interview.

So some of the biggest benefits that companies can get from addressing and using their low-code platform is, first of all, they can reduce their overall cost of development. Mendix allows different types of developers within your organization to be able to build applications. So you don't need to have those expensive developers building those applications. Also, a low-code platform allows you to build six to ten times faster than traditional development, and this is because we're not creating code. We're visually modeling an application and encompassing the full application life cycle. Everything from designing, development, and deployment is all handled within the platform.

So I think some of the biggest challenges that we see our customers facing when adopting a low-code platform is first of all they have to change their mindset as to how they're developing their applications. No longer can they just start thinking about creating the requirements in the business and throwing them over the fence to the IT users. They need to start thinking about using Agile methodology, and many are, but they need to be able to have a platform where they can actually bring those business and IT users together to be able to cross-collaborate and build applications together, so that you can make sure you're building your applications first time correctly and building them six to ten times faster than traditional development.

So I think the most important thing that IT leaders need to know is that low-code is growing. Low-code is going to be the main and primary software delivery platform, and it's predicted by 2020 that 75% of all applications are going to be developed in a low-code platform. And this is simply because in businesses, they cannot find the right resources, the right technical resources to carry on developing in traditional coding languages. And also traditional coding languages don't allow them to meet that business demand. There's always going to be an increase for more and more applications from the business, and they need a low code platform to be able to address that.

