The Teracube 2e: A sustainable, affordable Android phone

Jack Wallen reviews the Teracube 2e and finds that it's the ideal smartphone for those looking to ease environmental impact and still get a device that will perform and last.

Image: Teracube

A year or so ago, I had the pleasure of reviewing the first phone released by Teracube. Suffice it to say, I was impressed on numerous levels. First and foremost, the company itself is offering something no other business does--sustainability in the realm of mobile devices. Teracube's idea is that most smartphones only last, on average, two years. The company has engineered their devices to last longer and even offers a staggering four-year warranty on their phones. Couple that with an affordable price and you have the makings of something really special.

As with everything, if it sounds too good to be true, it is too good to be true.

Fortunately, with Teracube, that adage does not apply. What this company offers is that good and should be considered by anyone looking for a phone that will serve them well for much longer than the average.

Should something go wrong with the device, Teracube offers free factory defect coverage and a flat fee on accidental repairs--everything from water damage to cracked screens.

SEE: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung Galaxy S20, and more (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

The price and the specs

The price for Teracube's latest device is only $199. What do you get for that price? Here are the specs:

MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core processor at 1.8 GHz

4 GB RAM

OS - Android 10

64 GB internal storage

6.1" HD+ IPS display at 720x1560

Expandable SD card

4000 mAh replaceable battery

Dedicated dual sim card support

3.5mm headphone jack

Dual rear camera 13+8MP

Single front camera 8MP

NFC support

Fingerprint and face unlock

USB-C

The Teracube 2e also comes with a sturdy case (Figure A). Free. What the what? Who gives out things for free these days? Apparently, Teracube didn't get the memo. Good for them.

Figure A

The phone is unlocked and can be used with the following US carriers:

T-Mobile

Metro by T-Mobile

AT&T

Simple Mobile

Speedtalk Mobile

Ultra Mobile

Red Pocket Mobile

Ting

Tempo

Walmart Family Mobile

Pure TalkUSA

Straight Talk

The following Canadian carriers:

Rogers

Telus

Shaw

BCE

Virgin Mobile

Fido

Freedom

Koodo

The following UK and EU carriers:

Telekom

O2

Vodafone

Orange

Bouygues

SFR

TIM

WINDTRE

Vodafone

Movistar

EE (formerly Orange, T-Mobile)

Three

Chances are pretty good the Teracube 2e will work on your carrier network, but is it a phone worthy of purchase?

You bet it is.

What this phone is

Let me be clear: Teracube 2e isn't a flagship phone. It's not going to compete with any of the top-tier devices on the market, but that's not why you'd purchase such a phone. The Teracube 2e is a device you buy when you're on a budget and you want something that will last. Thanks to the Teracube 2e's support for SD cards and replaceable batteries, that promise of sustainability is made real (Figure B).

Figure B

Think about this: You have a phone that can always have a fresh battery and almost limitless storage capability. At any point, the phone starts feeling sluggish or has software issues, you can easily reset it to factory defaults. So, new battery, expandable storage and a regular factory reset and you'll free like you have a brand new device. Not many phones can claim that these days.

How does the phone perform? If you think you're going to get a blazing fast phone, hardcore game-capable phone, think again. In fact, compared to my Google Pixel 5, the 2e seems sluggish. That may be an unfair comparison, as the Pixel devices are remarkable in their performance--even with the not-so-flagship CPU in the Pixel 5. However, when comparing the 2e to other mid-range devices, it stands up against the best in that class. In fact, I've been using the 2e for about a month now and have only "felt" the midrange specs on a couple of occasions, such as when I have too many apps running in memory. Otherwise, the phone performs like a champ.

The display is also nice. It's not Pixel or Samsung Galaxy nice, but it will serve you well.

What this phone is not

As I've said, the Teracube 2e is not a flagship phone. It's a solid midrange at a price point few phones of this caliber can match. The 2e also isn't a device for those looking for a brilliant camera. The camera is good, but not great. If you want portrait mode, look elsewhere. The 2e camera does include a wide-angle mode, but in low light situations, it can get pretty grainy (Figure C).

Figure C

For those looking to take professional-quality photos, the Teracube 2e will seriously disappoint.

Should you buy the Teracube 2e?

If you're looking for a phone that will go the distance without breaking the bank, and keep you feeling good that you did something positive for the environment, the Teracube 2e is the ideal phone for you. It's smart, well-designed, performs as well as any mid-range device and is seriously affordable. What's not to like?

Subscribe to TechRepublic's How To Make Tech Work on YouTube for all the latest tech advice for business pros from Jack Wallen.

Google Weekly Newsletter Learn how to get the most out of Google Docs, Google Cloud Platform, Google Apps, Chrome OS, and all the other Google products used in business environments. Delivered Fridays Sign up today

Also see