The top 10 programming languages and skills you need to work in open source

Java, Python, and Git are among the top in-demand skills for open source development jobs, according to Indeed.

Indeed announced that it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation to expand its open source footprint.

On Tuesday, job search site Indeed announced that it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), an open source software foundation dedicated to making cloud-native computing universal and sustainable.

The CNCF is part of the The Linux Foundation, and is a vendor-neutral home for fast-growing projects. Indeed relies on open source technologies such as Python, Apache, Mesos, and OpenTracing to build and deliver its products, according to a blog post making the announcement.

Open source has become the industry model for practical software development, and its commercial success has been driven in part by adoption from large tech companies such as IBM and Oracle. Walmart and Verizon also rely on open source programs, and host their own open source projects, the post noted.

Indeed plans to announce sponsorships that support critical open source projects in the coming months, the post noted, and will continue to expand its own open source team.

"Cloud strategies that leverage open-source projects play an increasingly important role in business success," according to the blog post. "As a result, the demand for employees with open-source development skills is also growing."

Here are the top 10 programming languages and skills in high demand for open source development roles, according to Indeed:

1. Java

2. Python

3. Git

4. JavaScript

5. Node.js

6. Docker

7. AngularJS

8. Jenkins

9. Amazon Web Services (AWS)

10. Agile

