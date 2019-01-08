The top 5 AI jobs for 2019

Artificial intelligence (AI) skills dominated the list of the fastest-growing jobs in 2018—a trend that is expected only to grow in the future. Machines and algorithms are predicted to create 133 million new jobs by 2022, since companies are racing to adopt the technology that promises to revolutionize the way work gets done, according to a Tuesday report from KPMG.

As companies continue implementing AI, they are in need of new hires to operate, deploy, monitor, and manage the services. Between January and September of 2018, there was a 63% increase in emerging tech job openings, according to CompTIA. And with the start of the new year, employees may be looking to switch jobs and hop on the AI bandwagon—and may collect a large salary for doing so.

To help prospective hires narrow their focus, KPMG identified the following five AI professionals companies will need to succeed in 2019:

1. AI architect

This position focuses on individual business operations—along with the big picture—to determine where AI can be most successfully executed, the report said. The person in this role is responsible for measuring AI performance and maintaining AI sustainability.

2. AI product manager

Working alongside the AI architect, the AI product manager coordinates between business teams to make sure solutions are integrated correctly, according to the report. They also determine what organizational changes need to be made for optimal performance between employees and AI.

3. Data scientist

Data scientists have consistently appeared on top AI jobs lists, and these professionals typically earn an impressive salary. These employees are experts in analyzing data and gaining meaningful insights from the information for the business, said the report.

4. Software engineer

Scalable deployment is one of the biggest obstacles in AI adoption, according to the report. Software engineers are the ones working directly with data scientists to execute AI in a way that best works towards the company's goals.

5. AI ethicist

AI brings about many ethical and social issues, especially in regards to bias and taking jobs away from human workers. AI ethicists are the designated representatives who establish AI plans that align with the company's codes of ethics and standards, the report noted.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

AI jobs will continue to proliferate in 2019 as more and more business adopt the technology. — KPMG, 2019

Some of the most popular AI jobs for this year include AI architect, AI product manager, data scientist, software engineer, and AI ethicist. — KPMG, 2019

